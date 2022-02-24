FOXBORO — The Norton High boys hockey team struck first, but four unanswered goals by Foxboro High lifted the Warriors to a 4-1 win in their season finale at Foxboro Sports Center Thursday afternoon.
Norton’s lone goal came at 6:21 of the fist period off the stick of freshman forward Matthew Sheng. Down a goal at the intermission, the Warriors looked to regroup.
“We came out pretty fast in the beginning of the first period and just had one lapse,” Foxboro head coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “In transition, they had it back on us and the kid made a decent play on the outside.”
The first of four straight Foxboro goals came at 9:29 of the second period by Matt Grace, assisted by Tom Marcucella and Jack Watts. A little over five minutes later, the Warriors got the go-ahead score at 4:02 from Watts, with an assist by Sully Kenneally. With just over three minutes left, insurance came by Grace’s shot off a rebound in the low slot to make it a 3-1 contest.
Assists from Grace’s goal came from Watts and Dylan Pothier.
“In the second period, we played really well — came out flying with a lot of speed,” Cedorchuk said. “We got pucks and bodies in front of the net. It was good to show they didn’t want to just play at (Norton’s) pace. Our guys had some grit left in them in that second and third period and they played with a lot of speed and determination. Once we got that second goal, I could tell they wanted to keep going at them.”
Marcucella made it 4-1 off a feed from the corner from Grace, as Marcucella made a ‘Bobby Orr type move’ to get the goal across the crease.
Foxboro wound up the regular season at 9-10 (1-7 in Hockomock League) and now await the postseason seedings, standing as a border-line team in the postseason outlook.
“It showed that we were in, but we’re one of the lower seeds. I don’t think the needle is going to sway that much, even with the win,” Cedorchuk said. “They’re excited about getting into the playoffs. I think we’ll surprise some teams.”
The Lancers finished their season at 3-14-2.