FRANKLIN — The Franklin High boys hockey team out-shot Attleboro High, 43-9, on Wednesday night to skate away with an 8-1 win in Hockomock League play at Pirelli Ice Hockey Arena.

Sophomore Nate Conroy intercepted a Panther’s pass and netted the first goal of the game just six minutes in. Following that goal, the Panthers held the Bombardiers scoreless for the remainder of the night.