FRANKLIN — The Franklin High boys hockey team out-shot Attleboro High, 43-9, on Wednesday night to skate away with an 8-1 win in Hockomock League play at Pirelli Ice Hockey Arena.
Sophomore Nate Conroy intercepted a Panther’s pass and netted the first goal of the game just six minutes in. Following that goal, the Panthers held the Bombardiers scoreless for the remainder of the night.
“They’re quick, they’re physical, and they just outplayed us,” Bombardiers Head Coach Gary Warren said. “I’ve got to give credit to our defensemen and our junior goalkeeper, Julien Horton. They played great but Franklin is really a strong team.”
Now 2-11 overall and 0-7 in league play, the Bombardiers will face off against Diman Regional High next Monday at Driscoll Arena.
Canton 5, North Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers held their own against the powerful Bulldogs, trailing 3-2 going into the third period before Canton tallied a pair of unanswered goals to seal it at New England Sports Village.
Junior Kaden Burns scored in each period for North while junior goalkeeper Kyle Gruber was strong in net as Canton outshot North Attleboro 35-13.
The Rocketeers return to action on Saturday against Oliver Ames High at Asiaf Arena.
Foxboro 4, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — The Warriors took the Hockomock League shutout at Aleixo Arena.
Junior Connor Hayes got Foxboro on the board at 11:31 in the first period, assisted by sophomore John Watts. The Warriors clung to their 1-0 lead and then broke the game open in the third period on goals by Danny Jacobs, Henry Diamond, and Ryan Wood.
The Warriors (5-10, 2-5 league) face Apponequet on Friday night at Driscoll Arena.
King Philip 4, Mansfield 1
FOXBORO — Mansfield had a goal from Connor Davey in its loss to King Philip at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors (3-9-1) play Barrington on Saturday. King Philip (8-4-1) plays Norwood on Monday.
D-R/Seekonk 6, Apponequet 0
ATTLEBORO — Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk co-op earned the shutout at New England Sports Village.
Aida Boothe scored twice in the win. Brett Axon, Noah Bastis, Adam Bastis and Kaiden Mercer each scored one goal for D-R/Seekonk.
In net was Sam Bastis, stopping 25 shots. D-R/Seekonk (10-3) plays again on Friday against Ponaganset.