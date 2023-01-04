FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys hockey team held off Attleboro High, 3-2, on Wednesday night, with junior winger Nate Garstka scoring his second goal of game with 1:03 left in regulation to pull out the Hockomock League win at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Bombardiers took a 1-0 lead after the first period after Brody Shaw scored at 2:13, and maintained the difference at 2-1 through two periods. Michael Lachance scored in the second period for the Bombardiers while Tim Mullen got King Philip on the board.
“They took it to us a little bit in the first period, but we settled down,” Attleboro head coach Gary Warren said. “We started playing a good brand of hockey. We played with them. We went to the locker room with a 2-1 lead and we played two solid periods of hockey.”
In the third period, Garstka fired in both of his goals, including the late game-winner to improve King Philip to 4-1 on the season.
Warren said it wasn’t a good third period of hockey for his Bombardiers, but credited Julien Horton’s work in net in keeping Attleboro in it. Horton stopped a shorthanded breakaway opportunity and played his, “best game all season,” according to Warren.
“We just didn’t have a good third period of hockey,” Warren said. “KP outplayed us in all facets. Julien Horton played the best he’s played all year long. Spectacular glove saves.”
The Bombardiers (1-5) next play on Wednesday against Mansfield while King Philip returns to the ice on Saturday at Taunton.
“I tip my cap to KP. They came out, they wanted, and that’s what it comes down to,” Warren said. “That’s what I told the boys, it’s a learning lesson. ... We let one slip away. We were shooting for our first league win since 2019, and we were there. We had it, and it hurts.”
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.