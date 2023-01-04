FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys hockey team held off Attleboro High, 3-2, on Wednesday night, with junior winger Nate Garstka scoring his second goal of game with 1:03 left in regulation to pull out the Hockomock League win at Foxboro Sports Center.

The Bombardiers took a 1-0 lead after the first period after Brody Shaw scored at 2:13, and maintained the difference at 2-1 through two periods. Michael Lachance scored in the second period for the Bombardiers while Tim Mullen got King Philip on the board.

