FOXBORO — Not only was sophomore Tom Gormley the first star of the game, the Mansfield High Hornet deserved all three stars for his hat trick performance Saturday at Foxboro Sports enter.
The Hornet defenseman delivered three sparkling solo goals, in a 4-1 boys hockey victory over Foxboro High in a meeting of Hockomock League members.
Gormley’s feat put a feather in the cap of first-year Mansfield High coach Mark O’Brien, who notched his first career victory as the Hornets snapped a four-game winless streak.
“That’s the kind of player that he is,” O’Brien said of Gormley. “He’s a heads-up player who likes to jump in the play – he makes the players around him better, he’s got good skills.”
Gormley put Mansfield in front at 8:32 of the first period, snapping a wrist shot in after a nice feed from behind the Foxboro net from Brendan Vokey.
Gormley regained the lead for the Hornets at 2-1 with the first of three third period goals by Mansfield. Gormley delivered what proved to be the game-winning goal for the Hornets at 2:50 with a nifty rush through center ice and once again firing a wrist shot, an unassisted tally.
“It was close, we knew that it was going to be a tough match,” Foxboro coach Eric Galanti said as the Warriors were deadlocked with Mansfield at 1-1 entering the third period, despite being outshot 18-4 during the second period. “They were coming off of four losses, we had three losses – it was unfortunate the way that it ended up.”
Gormley tallied for a third time at 5:53 of the third period – a shorthanded goal no less! Hornet forward James Warren made a clever rush through the Foxboro defense on a breakaway, but Warrior junior goalie Trevor Marder (34 saves) made the initial top. Gormley kept going to the net and tucked it home for a 3-1 advantage.
The Hornets added an empty net goal by Patrick Gormley at 13:40 of the third period as Foxboro yanked Marder in favor of a sixth skater with 3:40 remaining.
Mansfield goalie Josh Hussey (18 saves) would have had a shutout if not for a, knuckleball shot off the left wing by Foxboro High sophomore Finlay Campbell which eluded Hussey’s glove with nine seconds left in the first period.
“We leaned on our goalie (Marder) more than we should have,” Galanti said of the Warriors generating just nine shots over the first two periods (19 overall) and being unsuccessful on both second and third period power plays. “It was disappointing, but, really, we were just one bounce of the puck away there in the third period.”
Foxboro nearly tied the score in the 10th minute of the first period on a steal and shot in the slot by Luigi Muttart. The Warriors’ bid to take the lead on a power play five minutes into the second period resulted in no shots as the Hornets’ penalty-killing unit of Vokey and Warren up front, Declan Foley and Pat Gormley on the back end were formidable.
The loss was the fourth straight for Foxboro, which has yielded 22 goals over that span. For Mansfield, (1-4) the Hornets’ four goals over 45 minutes were half their total of just eight scored through their first four games.
“Going into a game like that, where we dominated the second period and it’s tied 1-1, you’re nervous about a funky bounce,” O’Brien said of the stalemate status after two periods. “But, we’ve been a third period team and over the last couple of games, we’ve shown a lot of resilience at the ends of games. These guys came out of the locker room knowing that they had to win the third period.”
Foxboro (3-5) returns to its home ice Monday for a 4 p.m. non-league game with Norton, while Mansfield resumes its slate at the Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday with a 5 p.m. faceoff against Attleboro.
Prout 8, Norton 1
PROVIDENCE — The Lancers surrendered four goals to the Crusaders from Wakefield, R.I., on their first four shots of the non-league game Saturday at Providence College’s Schneider Arena.
“No excuses, they were better,” Norton coach Mike Donovan sai.
The Lancers faced a four-goal deficit after 15 minutes and a 5-1 gap entering the final 15 minutes.
Max Sheng scored the lone goal for Norton at 5:58 of the second period with Curt Laverdiere assisting. Prout held a 33-25 advantage in shots.
Prout scored three goals within the first four minutes of the game (at 0:31, 2:49 and 4:03).
Norton was again without junior captain and forward Josh Cohen (dislocated shoulder).
The Lancers (6-2-1) will play their third game in five days Monday at 4 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center with a non-league game against Foxboro.