ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys hockey team improved to 2-1 with a 4-2 win over Westboro High Friday night at New England Sports Village.
Westboro got on the board first at the 14:04 mark in the first period, but North ran off three unanswered goals the rest of the first period. Mason Briggs (10:45), Joe Consalvo (6:12) and Mark Ayvazyan (0:08) all scored to put North Attleboro ahead with a cushion.
The Rocketeers added their fourth and final goal in the second period off the sick of Dom Bertino, assisted by Jake Santucci at 4:17. It was the only goal of the period for either side.
North Attleboro head coach Kyle Heagney said it was an even game on the ice, with both sides battling hard from end to end all three periods.
“It was a hard-fought, gritty battle,” Heagney said. “I thought both teams matched up very well. Very up and down, all three zones and fought for every inch of the ice. Our guys played very well. Very system disciplined.”
Kyle Gruber was stellar in goal for North despite having Westboro’s first goal bounce off the end board and into the net off his skate. Gruber made 34 saves to lock up the win, holding off a late push where he saw everything thrown at him from the Rangers’ attack.
“Gruber played fantastic in net,” Heagney said. “In the third period, he saw a flurry of shots. In the third period they popped one in (with 10:17 to go in regulation), gave them a little bit of life, and they came hard and pressed. We bent a little, didn’t break, and Gruber was our backbone. I was very happy and impressed with him.”
North had not played in 11 days, leaving it up in the air for what team would show up Friday night — be it a lethargic and flat team or a group ready to get after it.
“They were thirsty,” Heagney said. “This is only our third game of the season, some teams are up five or six games. We’re still trying to figure out our identity and I think (Friday) was a good showing of a long week of practice. It came together nicely for us and I’m proud of how they evolved.”
Next time out is Monday for the Rocketeers, where they will face a resurgent Norton team with a little more than a win or loss on the line.
It’ll be a battle of Heagney against Heagney on Monday, with Kyle behind the bench leading the Rocketeers and his son Connor, a captain blueliner for Norton, leading 5-0 Norton on the ice.
“Monday is going to be a very emotional game. My son plays for Norton, we’re constantly chirping each other at home and calling it the Father-Son Cup,” Kyle Heagney said. “In good spirit, each of us want to win. I think the teams match up very well and it’s going to be a very good game.”
Puck drop on Monday is 5:30 p.m. at New England Sports Village.