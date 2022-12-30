ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys hockey team improved to 2-1 with a 4-2 win over Westboro High Friday night at New England Sports Village.

Westboro got on the board first at the 14:04 mark in the first period, but North ran off three unanswered goals the rest of the first period. Mason Briggs (10:45), Joe Consalvo (6:12) and Mark Ayvazyan (0:08) all scored to put North Attleboro ahead with a cushion.