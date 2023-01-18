FRANKLIN — Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Tri-County Regional boys hockey team saw Blue Hills Regional rally to take a 3-1 advantage before the Cougars broke out for a 7-4 comeback win at Franklin Pirelli Ice Arena on Wednesday.
Josh Narducci scored Tri-County’s opening goal, but Blue Hills ran off three unanswered goals in the second period before Tri-County added six goals to pull away. Narducci got things going in the third period for the Cougars, cutting the gap to 3-2. Reed Nixon then tied the score, and 18 seconds later, Nixon, Narducci scored his third goal of the the game.
Lucas Sobszak scored on a power play and a penalty shot to give the Cougars the lead. He added his third goal on a shorthanded shift.
Sobszak did all of his scoring after completing a 10-minute misconduct.
Tallying assists in the win was Mike Goddard (two), Cody Taylor (two), Kyle Daly. Tri-County (4-7) plays again on Saturday against Upper Cape Regional at Gallo Ice Arena.
D-R/Seekonk 6, Ponaganset 1ATTLEBORO — Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk rolled at New England Sports Village.
Scoring for D-R/Seekonk was Noah Bastis, Ethan Goudreau and Collin Bedrosian. Aidan Boothe had a hat trick.
D-R/Seekonk (8-2) plays Somerset Berkley on Saturday.
Mansfield 5, Taunton 3
FOXBORO — Thomas Gormley scored four goals in the win at Foxboro Sports Center while Connor Davey added one.
Mansfield (3-6) plays Saturday against Oliver Ames at Asiaf Arena in Brockton.
King Philip 5, Foxboro 0
FOXBORO — Tim Mullen and Jack Curran put King Philip on the board in the first period at Foxboro Sports Center. Rowan Boulger made it 3-0 for the Warriors heading into the third period with his first of two goals in the
win. Max Robison had two assists while Luke Stehley had 19 saves in between the pipes.
KP (7-2) plays on Saturday against Franklin. Foxboro (3-9) returns on Saturday to play Northbridge.