FRANKLIN — Leading 1-0 after the first period, the Tri-County Regional boys hockey team saw Blue Hills Regional rally to take a 3-1 advantage before the Cougars broke out for a 7-4 comeback win at Franklin Pirelli Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Josh Narducci scored Tri-County’s opening goal, but Blue Hills ran off three unanswered goals in the second period before Tri-County added six goals to pull away. Narducci got things going in the third period for the Cougars, cutting the gap to 3-2. Reed Nixon then tied the score, and 18 seconds later, Nixon, Narducci scored his third goal of the the game.