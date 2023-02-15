FOXBORO — North Attleboro High boys hockey coach Kyle Heagney had mixed feelings over the Rocketeers’ 2-2 tie with Norton High on Wednesday night.
North Attleboro blew a 2-0 lead after two periods, but it was Heagney’s son, Connor Heagney, who scored the tying goal for the Lancers in the final minutes for the draw at Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday night.
The Rocketeers got goals from Kaden Burns and Mark Ayvzyan before Norton got on the board with just under 11 minutes to go in regulation on a goal by Anthony Santangelo, and then notched the equalizer with 3:40 left from Connor Heagney.
“I like when he plays well,” Kyle Heagney said of his son. “He always seems to play well and up his game against his father. It’s bittersweet watching your son score the tying goal against your team. It’s an emotion that you really don’t often encounter. I’m happy for him, but we’ve got to play better and move on.”
While the North coach credited the Lancers for the comeback, he also noted that his team needs to step up and perform better with time running out in the regular season.
“No excuses, but we’ve got to overcome the adversity,” Kyle Heagney said. “Others have to step up and help. I give a lot of credit to Norton, they played a great game. We were up 2-0, but we let the game slip away and I think we’ve got to be more disciplined and stay out of the penalty box.”
The Lancers had assists from Connor Heagney, Santangelo and Josh Cohen. Tallying assists for North Attleboro were Burns, Joe Quinn, James Hardy and Gavin Arabian.
North Attleboro (8-5-4) next plays on Saturday against Mansfield. The Rocketeers are the No. 23 team in MIAA Division 2 play.
Norton closed its regular season at 9-8-3, and awaits the MIAA Division 4 draw as the No. 18 team.
