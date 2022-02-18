MANSFIELD — With less than a week remaining in the high school boys hockey season, both the Mansfield High Hornets and the North Attleboro High Rocketeers are searching for a win in their Hockomock League match-up Saturday.
“We’ve already played them once, they play hard,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said. “They’re a physical team, they skate well, and their forwards are pretty good.”
When the Hornets (6-9-1, 4-4 Hockomock) and the Rocketeers (9-8-1, 5-2-1 Hockomock) first met last month, the Rocketeers skated away with a 7-3 win.
“The last time we played these guys, we were kind of banged up with COVID and missing a couple of players, but we have our full team (now), which is great,” Balzarini said
Having made some adjustments for the Rocketeers, Balzarini said the Hornets are prepared to exact their revenge.
“As a team, we’ve all been on the same page the past couple of games,” Balzarini said. “We tweaked a few things in preparation for North Attleboro. We’re coming off of a pretty big league win against Foxboro, and we had a good day of practice (on Thursday).”
Like Balzarini, North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney also expects Saturday’to be an intense match-up.
“I think it’s going to be very competitive, it always is against Mansfield,” Heagney said. “Many of the players have grown up together playing on various youth hockey teams, so they’re very well known to each other. It’s an emotional game”
Heagney said he is looking for the Rocketeers to play strong defense and transition into clean break-outs.
“We’d like to get a lot more speed in the neutral zone and be more aggressive on our offensive zone entries,” Heagney said. “There’s been many times where we’ve been making zone entries without any shots on net, and we have to get the puck to the net.”
The two teams meet at 11:50 a.m. at Rodman Arena in Walpole.