ATTLEBORO — With an MIAA Tournament berth already secured, with a share of second place in the Kelley Rex Division of the Hockomock League assured, the Mansfield High hockey team was unable to generate many pucks to the net in playing its second game in less than 24 hours Sunday at the New England Sports Village.
“Playing back-to-back is tough,” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini said after the Hornets were blanked 3-0 by Kelley Rex Division champion Franklin Sunday.
“Franklin had some time off and they came out flying,” Balzarini said, as the Panthers enjoyed a 9-5 edge in shots during the first period, a 14-2 margin in the second period and a 15-5 advantage over the final 15 minutes.
Hornet goalkeeper Sean McCafferty proved to be a yeoman between the pipes for Mansfield (6-7-6), which faced a 2-0 deficit after two periods of play.
Through six periods of play over two days, McCafferty totaled 63 saves in goal. In truth, McCafferty allowed only one true goal over two games.
Both of Franklin’s first two goals were on rebounds, while goal No. 3 for the Panthers was a shorthanded rocket of a shot off the right faceoff circle by Tom Tasker at 10:27 of the third period.
“We played a great game against Shrewsbury, and I liked the way that we responded in the third period (against Franklin),” Balzarini said of Jake Quirk having a drive from the left point and Jake Lund having a backhand chance to score, both within the first three minutes.
The Hornets’ best chance of the game came on a solo breakaway by Kyle Oakley in the ninth minute of the third period, but the shot was steered away. Late in the first period, Chris Jenkins flipped a backhand off of the post.
The Hornets had four power-play chances, one in each of the first two periods, but were unable to generate much in the attacking zone. On Mansfield’s first bid in the eighth minute of the first period, Cam Page was in on the net for a rebound.
However, on Mansfield’s second bid, in the sixth minute of the second period, Franklin cleared the puck three times while the Hornets had just one shot, but not on net.
Three minutes into the third period, Mansfield had another man advantage, but four times the Panthers cleared the puck out of their zone, while the Hornets generated just two shots, none on goal. And midway through the third period, the Hornets had three shots on their fourth power play, but none found their way to the net.
Frankin took the lead at 12:39 of the first period on a rebound by Connor O’Neil. Then just 2:08 into the second period, T.J. Dwyer similarly scored on a rebound.
McCafferty made two spectacular point-blank chances on Franklin in the seventh minute of the first period, and a stop on a solo breakaway in the 11th minute of the second period.
Mansfield finished at 3-1-4 with 10 points in the Kelley Rex Division of the Hockomock League, sharing second place with King Philip (4-2-2, two points) behind Franklin (5-1-2).
“We were chasing the whole game,” Balzarini added of the Hornets working from behind on the scoreboard. “We were here yesterday (Saturday) and we won,” the Hornet coach said of being forced from its home Foxboro ice to a neutral site.
The Hornets, 2-2-2 over their past six games, close out the regular season with a non-league game Wednesday in Foxboro against Barrington, R.I.
Mansfield 2, Shrewsbury 1
ATTLEBORO — Chris Jenkins tallied twice as the Hornets, perhaps, played their most complete 45 minutes of the season thus far in winning the non-league game Saturday.
McCafferty totaled 28 saves in goal for the Hornets, who had lost a 4-1 decision at Shrewsbury earlier in the season.
Jenkins put the Hornets in front with Jack Gormley assisting, and created a two-goal margin in the second period, with Connor Benoit assisting.
