FOXBORO — Learrning how to win can be just as hard as winning itself.
Just ask Mansfield High boys hockey coach Mark O’Brien or Attleboro High mentor Gary Warren, both in their first seasons on the bench.
O’Brien watched his Hornets lose their first four games of the season with a roster filled with 14 freshmen and sophomores.
Warren, meanwhile with a roster of 14 players being either eighth, ninth or 10th graders, has seen his Bombardiers thrive for their first Hockomock League victory since 2019.
Sophomore defenseman Tom Gormley scored the game-winning goal and senior forward Cody Gordon tallied three minutes later as Mansfield High scored a pair of goals within the final five minutes of regulation for a 3-1 victory Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Both teams traded goals in the first period, scoring within a span of 1:18 of each other midway through the session. Bombardier senior Owen Parker put AHS in front at 8:14, corralling a loose puck and stuffing it past Mansfield senior goalie Chris O’Brien (16 saves).
The Bombardiers never scored again, despite having a power play with four minutes left in the first period and a second power play at the four-minute mark of the second period.
“We didn’t play a very good first period, we played an OK second period, and said, ‘If we can come out and play our best third period of hockey, we can come out of here with a league victory,’ ” Warren told his Bombardiers before the final 15 minutes. “We had that same opportunity against King Philip (in a 3-2 loss).”
Hornet sophomore defenseman Declan Foley, probably never scored a goal as he did to knot the score for Mansfield at 9:32 of the first stanza. After being stopped in front of AHS goalie Julien Horton (27 saves) and having fallen, Foley took the control of the puck while sitting on the ice and slid it into the net.
“It’s a 1-1 game going into the third period, it’s a growing process,” O’Brien said after watching two of his Hornets have solo breakaways within the first five minutes of the first period, only to lose control of the puck without getting a shot off.
“When we execute our systems, we play well,” O’Brien said.
The Hornets outshot AHS 14-4 during the third period, while Smith, stuffed AHS senior Colin Flynn at the right post in the 12th minute to deny the tying tally.
“Julien, the AHS goalie, played extremely well,” O’Brien said. “We peppered him with shots, we kept putting the pressure on.”
The Hornets finally dented the AHS net in bizarre fashion with Gormley scoring the go-ahead goal at 10:17 on a wrap-a-round play from behind the net at the left post. The Hornets’ Matt Touringey dashed to the net on a partial breakaway from the right side, the puck ending up on Gormley’s stick.
Gordon then created some breathing room for the Hornets at 13:37 with a shot in the slot after Connor Davey and James Warren worked the puck out from behind the AHS net.
The Bombardiers did not test O’Brien on their first power play in the first period, but had four shots on their second man-advantage in the second period. Fortunately, the Hornets’ penalty killing units of Patrick Gormley, James Warren, Touringey and Foley were able to ice the puck three times.
The Bombardiers had a pair of chances to regain the lead early in the third period on a shot by Parker off the left wing in the second minute and a low drive by Brody Shaw in the ninth minute.
“Our best players were our defensemen again, they were generating our offense,” Warren said of Alex Jarousky, Cam Harrison and Beckett Stone. “We have to have that passion to want to win games.”
Attleboro (1-6) returns to its home New England Sports Village ice for a 7:30 p.m. faceoff against Taunton Friday. Mansfield (2-4) next has a titanic tussle at once-beaten Hockomock League power Franklin on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.