ATTLEBORO — Chris Jenkins, Jake Lund and the Mansfield High hockey team were quick to the puck at the New England Sports Village Monday.
Jenkins accounted or three points, setting up the game-winning goal, while Lund accounted for two goals and an assist as the Hornets scored four unanswered goals in erasing an early deficit and handcuffed North Attleboro 5-2 in a meeting of Hockomock League powers.
“We won a lot of loose pucks; we knew coming in that North Attleboro was coming off of a big win against Bishop Feehan,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said. “They’re a big physical team. And after we got behind, we settled down and used our feet.”
Jenkins scored the go-ahead goal for Mansfield (at 9:39 from Lund) in the first period, a nifty rush to the net and backhand shot.
Then Jenkins set up Joe Troiano for a power-play goal at 4:26 of the second period, a tally which proved to be the game-winning goal, with Braedon Copparini also assisting.
Meanwhile, Lund whistled in a shot off in the slot after Jenkins fed him the puck with a pass out of the right corner (at 6:55 with Jack Gormley also assisting) to build a 4-1 second-period lead for Mansfield.
Lund then added his second goal, an empty-netter (at 14:02) in the third period with North having six skaters on the ice.
“It was just sloppy,” Ben McManama, the North Attleboro coach said. “We were fighting it, we got discouraged that we weren’t capitalizing. We lost our cool a bit, we panicked.”
North took the lead at 6:24 of the first period when Tyler Sarro hammered home a rebound of a Dennis Morehouse shot.
The Rocketeers surrendered four unanswered goals before closing the gap to 4-2 at 10:48 of the second period when Morehouse scored on a nifty breakaway off the right wing, flicking a backhander past Hornet goalie Sean McCafferty — with Sarro assisting.
Ben Ierardo tallied the equalizer for Mansfield, knotting the score at 1-1 at 7:29 of the first period with a solo breakaway off of the right side and tucking in a backhand shot.
“We kept our feet going,” Balzarini said of the Hornets keeping North scoreless for a span of 19:22. Moreover, Mansfield was penalty-free through the entire contest, not affording North a man advantage. And when North had a sixth skater on the ice late in the game, Jenkins won consecutive face-offs in the Mansfield zone to alleviate pressure for the Hornets.
“It’s a learning experience, we have to grow,” McManama said.
Mansfield had a two-man power play advantage for a 28-second span early in the second period, scoring two seconds with a man advantage after the first North penalty expired.
A point-blank shot by Jack Connolly and a jam bid by Morehouse, both in the seventh minute of the third period, went unrewarded for the Big Red, while McManama yanked goalie Nick DiGiacomo with three minutes left in favor of a sixth attacker. McCafferty totaled 24 saves for Mansfield.
“We got to some loose pucks — North probably outhit us 2-1 as far as physicality,” Balzarini added. “We did a good job of keeping our composure and moving the puck.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.