NORWOOD — The King Philip Regional High boys hockey team pulled ahead twice against Norwood High, but saw the game slide away in the third period in a 4-2 loss to the Mustangs at the Skating Club of Boston on Thursday.
Norwood broke ahead with a first period score despite being outshot 14-3 by King Philip. In the second period a Shaun Fitzpatrick goal, with assists from Ian Hill and Nolan Feyler, evened the game at 1-all.
The tie was short-lived, however, as Norwood jumped back ahead 2-1 on a breakaway goal on the next shift.
“We answered, but couldn’t maintain a lead (Thursday),” King Philip head coach Paul Carlow said. “We outplayed them in stretches. I don’t know if there was a letdown after qualifying for the tournament, but it certainly felt like it.”
KP again answered on a goal by Hill with an assist from Fitzpatrick at 4:30 of the third, but a power play goal under a minute later saw Norwood regain the lead, 3-2.
“We didn’t have the same want to or desire over the last nine games,” Carlow said. “It was a little bit of a let down. We outshot them 36-22. I just felt like we had didn’t have the same focus or desire as we’ve had down the stretch. They’re a good team. The game was close. We were a little off tonight.”
Norwood scored its fourth goal in the final minute, ripping a 200-footer into an empty net as King Philip had an extra attacker.
King Philip closed out its regular season with a record of 9-8-3 (5-2-1 Hockomock League). The Warriors await this weekend’s postseason pairings for their next opponent.