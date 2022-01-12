CANTON — The King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team was three minutes away from skating off the ice with its first victory over perennial Hockomock League power Canton in more than a decade Wednesday.
However, the Bulldogs scored the tying goal at 12:18 of the third period and scored the game-winning goal with just over a minute left to stun the Warriors 4-3.
“That was as tough a loss as we’ve had in a while,” KP coach Paul Carlow said of seeing two points slip away. “But, give Canton credit, they were playing desperate,” Carlow added of the Bulldogs 15-4 edge in shots over the final 15 minutes.
KP (2-4-1) took a 2-1 first period lead and a 3-1 lead into the third period after James Boldy scored his second goal, nine seconds into the second period with Brad Guden and Sam Naggar assisting.
KP took the lead just 23 second into the game as Boldy scored with Sean Crowther and Shaun Fitzpatrick assisting.
The Warriors gained a 2-0 edge at 5:53 of the first period with Fitzpatrick creating a steal and scoring on a breakaway. “We just ran out of gas in the third period,” Carlow added. KP returns to Canton Saturday for a 5:30 p.m. faceoff against Archbishop Williams in a non-league game.
Arlington Catholic 2, Bishop Feehan 1 (OT)
ARLINGTON — Eric Lund scored the go-ahead goal on a power play for the Shamrocks in the seventh minute of the second period, but Bishop Feehan was stifled the rest of the way from scoring in losing the Catholic Central League game. Arlington Catholic scored the game-winning goal with a short-handed goal in overtime.
Ryan D’Amato totaled 28 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan (2-7), blanking Arlington Catholic in the first and third periods. The Shamrocks had a late second period power play advantage that carried over to the third period, but were unable to score.
The Shamrocks host the Travis Roy Beanpot Tournament at the Foxboro Sports Center Friday and Saturday, meeting Newton North in a 5:30 opening round game.
Westwood 3, Norton 2
CANTON — The Wolverines tallied a trio of second period goals, one on a shorthanded situation, to upend Norton in the Tri-Valley League game. Freshman Max Sheng scored both goals for the Lancers (1-5).
Sheng put Norton in front at the five-minute mark of the first period and netted his second goal with just under two minutes left in the game after the Lancers had pulled goalie Adam D’Errico (31 saves) in favor of a sixth skater.
The Lancers had a five-minute power play advantage during the second period, but were unable to score.
Taunton 4, Foxboro 3 (OT)
TAUNTON — Three times the Foxboro Warriors took the lead and three times the Tigers came back to knot the score, eventually producing the game-winning goal in the Hockomock League game with seven seconds left in overtime.
Dylan Pothier put Foxboro in front in the first period with Liam Campbell assisting. Tom Marcucella (at 8:54 from Derek Axon and Connor Hayes) regained the lead for the Warriors in the second period.
Just 53 seconds into the third period, Hayes regained the lead for Foxboro with Axon and Marcucella assisting. The Warriors were without five players due to illness. Foxboro (3-1) returns to the Foxboro Sports Center Monday for a 6 p.m. Hockomock League game against Franklin.
