FOXBORO — Having played merely two games over a three-week span, the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team had plenty of energy in reserve.
That was apparent at the Foxboro Sports Center Monday as the Warriors exploded for six second-period goals en route to a 9-2 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League game.
Junior Shaun Fitzpatrick tallied three goals, junior Sean Crowther collected four assists, freshman Bred Guden scored twice, while senior Geoff Bowes and junior Quin Gartska scored their first varsity goals.
“We haven’t been able to play (because of COVID-19 quarantines), everything this season has been out of character,” KP coach Paul Carlow said of the stops-and-starts to the abbreviated calendar.
Fitpatrick (at 2:17 from Crowther) put KP (7-1) ahead with a deflection at the left post and scored the Warriors’ second goal (at 9:02 from Guden and Crowther) with a wrist shot off of the left side. The third goal of the game (at 11:56 from Crowther) came off of the stick of Gartska.
Notably, with a 9-1 lead after two periods, the Warriors worked on their puck possession and passing through the entire final 15 minutes, choosing sportsmanship above scoring, not taking a shot on goal.
Twelve Warriors got on the scoresheet against the winless (0-4-1) Tigers, who broke goalie Kyle Abbott’s bid for a shutout at 11:14 of the second period.
But just 11 seconds later, Fitzpatrick scored his third goal (at 11:25 from Ian Hill), finishing off a nifty pass off the left wing with a shot in the slot.
Senior Aidan Boulter gave KP a 4-0 lead just 53 seconds into the second period with a terrific dash into the Taunton zone and wrist shot from the right faceoff circle, with Bowes assisting.
KP owned a 15-5 edge in shots in the first period and won five of seven faceoffs in the attacking zone as well. Similarly, the Warriors outshot Taunton 15-4 in the second period, winning all three faceoffs in the attacking zone.
“The boys have been great, we take the games when we can get them,” Carlow added.
Bowes (at 5:13 from Crowther and Shea Cunningham) scored his first career goal with a wrist shot for a 5-0 margin. Then Guden (at 7:33 from Nolan Jackson and Justin Yatsuhashi) finished off a 4-on-4 chance for a 6-0 lead.
Senior captain Conor Cooke tallied goal No. 9 for KP (at 12:21 from Cunningham) in the second period. And that’s not forgetting the four shots (James Boldy, John Campbell, Cooke and Jackson) that hit the post.
“We haven’t played a lot and we got everybody to play; it was good to get out there,” Carlow added. KP is off until a meeting with Attleboro Monday.
Foxboro 13, Oliver Ames 0
BROCKTON — Senior Kirk Leach and junior Steve Bridges each scored a pair of goals as the Foxboro Warriors skated past the Tigers in the Hockomock League game.
Foxboro (4-3) gained a 5-0 lead after one period with Jack Spinney tending goal in the first period for the Warriors, while Josh Marcoux took over the final two periods in preserving the shutout.
Bridges tallied twice in the first period, the go-ahead goal at 2:20 and the Warriors’ fourth goal at 11:30. Mike Grace, Eoin Reager and Leach scored tallied in the first period for Foxboro. Brady Daly, Derek Axon, Ben Ricketts and Tom Marcucella all netted goals for the Warriors.
Foxboro returns to its home ice, the Foxboro Sports Center, for a Hockomock League game with Canton Wednesday.
Mansfield 4, Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — Senior captain Cam Page scored the go-ahead goal while freshman Chris Hormann stood tall in goal, making 11 saves to preserve the shutout, as the Hornets won the Hockomock League game.
The Hornets (2-5) took a 2-0 lead into the third period, killing off Bombardier power plays in both the second and third periods.
Mark DeGirolamo, Brayden Purtell and Kyle Oakley also scored for the Hornets. Nick Piazza totaled 35 saves in goal for AHS (1-5).
Mansfield will next host North Attleboro Saturday morning at 11 a.m., while AHS has a date with Taunton Wednesday.
Norton 4, Dover-Sherborn 2
FOXBORO – Freshman Dylan Cummings scored a pair of first-half goals, while the Lancers blanked Dover-Sherborn over the first half in winning the Tri-Valley League game.
Cummings (at 5:25 and 20:10) scored goals in the first half for Norton, as did Palash Raina (at 16:08). Max Sherman tallied in the second half for the Lancers.
Joe Fasolino had two assists for Norton, which was whistled for just three second-half penalties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.