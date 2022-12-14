ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys hockey team lost to Stoughton-Brockton on Wednesday, falling 7-2 at New England Sports Village.
The Bombardiers struggled out of the gate, getting out-shot 17-2 in the first period to trail 2-0 and then fell behind 6-1 after two periods.
Mike Lachance scored the first goal (assisted by Colin Flynn) for the Bombardiers in the second period to make the score 5-1. Eighth grader Beckett Stone collected his first varsity goal in the third period, assisted by Owen Parker.
A few eighth graders fill out the Bombarders’ roster, adding another layer to an already young and inexperienced team at the varsity level. Stone’s goal was a good sight from the young up-and-coming core, which Attleboro head coach Gary Warren has been giving ample ice time.
“The thing we said before was that these eighth graders are going to be relied upon to contribute,” Warren said. “They are contributed, we have five of them, but one is sick. ... All four of these eighth graders playing right now are seeing a lot of ice time.”
Warren knows the team is working toward something better, and took to highlighting the positives from Wednesday’s loss.
Last season, the Bombardiers went winless and did not score more than one goal in any game. This preseason, the Bombardiers scored eight goals, more than what they had in 18 games a year ago, and won both games.
“We just need to grow every game and get better every game,” Warren said. “The result isn’t what we wanted, but they’re making progress. They are making progress. ... It’s building morale. They’re progressing.”
Attleboro next plays Saturday at Aleixo Arena against Taunton.
Tri-County 8, Blue Hills 5
CANTON — The Cougars earned their first win of the season at Canton Ice House, thrashing the Warriors behind a four-goal game from Lucas Sobczak.
Connor Joy, Marucs Altieri, Mike Goddard and CJ Cobb had goals in the win. Sobczak added an assist, while Goddard added a team-high three assists.
In goal for the Cougars was Caleb Drinan, stopping 28 of 33 shots on net.
T-C next plays Saturday against Upper Cape.