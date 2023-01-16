WARWICK — Mansfield High boys hockey coach Mark O’Brien has acknowledged that it is not a smooth skate to respectability, especially with such a young roster of Hornets.
For the first time this season on Monday, the Hornets were unable to turn on the red light in a 3-0 loss to Warwick High (R.I.) Monday at Thayer Arena.
Mansfield (2-6) has scored the fewest goals (17) of any Hockomock League member while allowing the fourth-most (27) goals among the 11 participating schools.
With a half-dozen sophomores or freshmen among Mansfield’s top nine forwards, it was not for a lack of effort against Warwick (6-2-1), which scored in each period in sweeping the two-game series with the Hornets.
“It’s execution when you come down to it,” O’Brien said. “We need to settle down so that we can stay in the (attacking) zone.”
Mansfield, which had dropped a 3-1 decision to Warwick — a co-op team from Pilgrim and Tollgate High schools — earlier in the season, surrendered the go-ahead goal to Warwick’s Charlie Clemens at 8:09 of the first period on a partial breakaway. Warwick then scored at 3:04 of the second period on a rebound by Devin Steven, and a third goal just 56 seconds into the third period on a rebound shot by Ryan Barlow.
The Hornets twice hit the goal post, with Pat Gormley in the third minute of the final period and Matt Touringney in the 10th minute of the third period.
The Hornets went 0-for-3 on the power play. On Mansfield’s first man-advantage in the 10th minute of the first period, the Hornets were unable to generate any shots on goal, while Warwick cleared the puck six times.
Mansfield had a pair of power plays in the third period. On the Hornets’ second man-advantage in the second minute, Cody Gordon had a good chance on a rebound and Gormley clanged the puck off the left post. On a second man advantage, in the eighth minute, sophomore Declan Foley had a good bid on a rebound at the right post.
Warwick goalie Braxton Bragg blanked the Hornets on five first period shots, nine in the second period and six more in the third period.
The Hornets were able to force just four faceoffs in the attacking zone during the first period, winning one and just two during the third period, winning both.
“We cut down our mistakes, cut down on the shots on net (26 at junior goalie Josh Hussey),” O’Brien said. “It’s executing in the zone, making passes so that we can execute our offense. We can’t have the puck bouncing off of our sticks. It’s the forwards not going so high that they can’t help out with the rebounds.”
The Hornets nearly got on the board in the ninth minute of the game on a breakaway bid off the left wing by Gordon. During the second period, freshman Cody Silver had a terrific rush and breakaway bid taken away by Bragg. In addition, a drive from the right point by sophomore Tom Gormley; a 4-on-4 backhand bid by sophomore Brendan Vokey; and a rush down the left wing in the final minute by Tom Gormley also went unrewarded.
“It’s a learning curve,” O’Brien said. “Every week we’re a little better. We ran the things that we wanted to for the whole game, we just weren’t executing.”
The Hornets honored the late Southeastern Regional High student-athlete Dylann Quinn killed in an auto accident over the weekend by draping his former No. 33 with two MHS No. 3 jerseys behind the bench. Quinn had played with many Mansfield High players in the Tri-County Saints hockey program.
Mansfield, standing in second place (at 2-1) in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League, returns to action Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center against Taunton.