FOXBORO — The Mansfield High boys hockey team extended its winless streak to six straight games with a 5-0 loss to Canton High in Hockomock League action at Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs dominated a scoreless first period and then struck for four goals scored in the second period to put the Hornets away. Canton added a fifth goal late in the third period.
Mansfield (3-10-2) next plays Saturday against Somerset Berkley Regional.
St. John’s Prep 8, Bishop Feehan 1
MIDDLETON — Brady Vitelli scored the lone goal for Bishop Feehan in its Catholic Central League road loss at Essex Sports Center. The Shamrocks (8-6-1) play Saturday against King Philip.
North Attleboro 2, Foxboro 2 (OT)
FOXBORO — A Danny Jacobs goal late in the third period for the Warriors evened the score at 2-all before a scoreless OT period at Foxboro Sports Center.
Kaden Burns scored both goals for the Rocketeers, with Gavin Arabian collecting a pair of assists and Mason Briggs notching an assist.
Owen McAuliffe scored Foxboro’s other goal with Conner Hayes earning assists on both goals while Tom Watts and Jacobs also had an assist apiece.
North Attleboro (8-5-3) returns to the ice on Wednesday against Norton. Foxboro (6-11-1) plays Sunday against Blue Hills.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 6, Arlington Catholic 2
ARLINGTON — The Shamrocks took the Catholic Central League win at Ed Burns Arena, led by Chloe Bryda’s three-point night with two goals and one assist.
Avery Francis added her first varsity goal for the Shamrocks while Caitlin Kelley, Grace Nelson and Alivia Fitzgibbons added goals as well.
Bishop Feehan (6-6-1) hits the ice on Thursday against Medway.