NEW BEDFORD — The Foxboro High boys hockey team scored twice in the third period with Henry Diamond and Owen McAuliffe netting goals, but the Warriors came up short to Old Rochester Regional High on Tuesday, falling 6-4 loss at Hetland Arena.

The Warriors struck first in the first period on a McAuliffe goal at 13:53, assisted by Leo Campbell and Finlay Campbell, but Old Rochester ran off three unanswered goals, scoring at 11:42, 6:19 and 5:46 of the first period to put the Warriors in a 3-1 hole. Foxboro answered at the 2:37 mark with a goal from Evan Paluzzi, assisted by Finlay Campbell, to pull within 3-2 after one period.