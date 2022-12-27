NEW BEDFORD — The Foxboro High boys hockey team scored twice in the third period with Henry Diamond and Owen McAuliffe netting goals, but the Warriors came up short to Old Rochester Regional High on Tuesday, falling 6-4 loss at Hetland Arena.
The Warriors struck first in the first period on a McAuliffe goal at 13:53, assisted by Leo Campbell and Finlay Campbell, but Old Rochester ran off three unanswered goals, scoring at 11:42, 6:19 and 5:46 of the first period to put the Warriors in a 3-1 hole. Foxboro answered at the 2:37 mark with a goal from Evan Paluzzi, assisted by Finlay Campbell, to pull within 3-2 after one period.
Foxboro (3-2) went scoreless in the second period while Old Rochester scored three more unanswered goals.
Connor Hayes, Ryan Wood and Dan Jacobs had assists on the third period goals by Diamond and McAuliffe. Finlay Campbell also had an assist, his third of the night.
“We made it tough on ourselves and they played well,” Foxboro coach Eric Galanti said.
Foxboro (3-2) returns to Hetland Arena Thursday to take on Dartmouth.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 2
BOSTON — Bishop Feehan picked up the win in its Catholic Memorial Tournament opener at Warrior Ice Arena in Boston on goals by Eric Lund, Jon L’Esperance, Joey Davieau, George Besarick and Tyler Slack.
Shamrocks goaltender Jimmy King Dave Franzosa was solid in the win. Feehan plays Wednesday in the tourney final for the first time at Warrior Ice Arena at 4 p.m.