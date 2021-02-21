ATTLEBORO — Not once, but twice did senior Trevor Mooney turn on the red light at the New England Sports Village, scoring his first two varsity goals as the North Attleboro High hockey team skated past Mansfield 8-2 in a Sunday matinee.
Mooney had a solo breakaway bid for his potential second goal in the final minute of the third period denied, but Jake Gruber was there to tap in the rebound at 14:30.
Then with one second left on the clock, Gruber set up Mooney’s dramatic second goal and bedlam reigned for the Rocketeers — one of five third-period goals scored by the Big Red.
The Rocketeers (8-6) struck early for goals in each period — taking the lead at the 43-second mark of the first period with Mooney scoring and Gruber assisting.
Brady Sarro created a 3-1 lead for North just 21 seconds into the second period, the first of his two goals in the contest.
Then just 1:21 into the third period, Nick Longa presented North with a 4-2 lead, with Sam Clarke assisting.
“The kids were out there having fun playing a hockey game, really that’s all it was,” North coach Ben McManama said of the five-goal explosion, as the Rocketeers held a 3-2 lead after two periods.
Juniors Mark DeGirolamo and Liam Anastasia accounted for Mansfield’s production. DeGirolamo tied the score at 1-1 at 8:29 of the first period, and then set up Anastasia for the Hornets’ second goal at 13:36 of the second period, cutting North’s lead to 3-2.
“Mike (Balzarini, the Mansfield coach) and I talked about it, getting everyone in the game,” McManama said. Senior Jim Burtch tended goal for the Big Red, totaling 16 saves, limiting Mansfield to one goal for the first 28 minutes of the contest and blanking Mansfield in the third period.
Gavin Arabian (at 12:24 from Nik Kojoian) regained the lead for North late in the first period.
In addition to Mooney’s second goal, No. 7 of the game from Gruber and Longa’s at the outset of the third period, North had goals from Austin Comery (at 4:38 from Longa) and Sarro (at 9:33 from Kojoian) in the third session.
King Philip 6, Attleboro 2
FOXBORO — The King Philip Warriors gained a share of the Hockomock League title, their first banner since the ‘06 season, and coach Paul Carlow notched the 50th victory of his career in sweeping the season-ending weekend series with the Bombardiers Sunday.
Freshman Brad Guden scored twice for the Warriors, senior David Lawler collected three points with a goal, and junior Shaun Fitzpatrick had two assists.
Owen Dryjowicz scored a first-period goal at 8:46 for AHS (1-8), while his brother, Aidan Dryjowicz, a sophomore, netted a second-period goal. Nick Piazza totaled 35 saves in goal for the Bombardiers, who were unable to convert pairs of power-play chances in each of the first two periods.
KP gained a 3-1 first-period lead on goals from Ian Hill (at 2:19 from Justin Yatsuhashi), Quin Gartska (at 7:20 from Fitzpatrick) and Guden (at 8:13 from Fitzpatrick and Lawler).
Lawler tallied just 15 seconds into the second period, with Guden assisting. In the third period, Guden netted his second goal on a power play (at 2:30 from Lawler) and Sean Crowther (at 9:10 from Geoff Bowes).
King Philip finished its season with an impressive 9-1 record.
King Philip 7, Attleboro 1
CANTON — Senior Conor Cooke scored three goals, as Warriors tallied five first-period goals in skating past Attleboro in the meeting of Hockomock League members Saturday.
In improving to 7-1 overall on the season, the Warriors also received a pair of goals off the stick of senior Justin Yatsuhashi.
Shaun Fitzpatrick and Rocco Bianculli added single scores for KP, which took a 7-0 lead into the third period. KP sophomore goalie Kyle Abbott totaled 14 saves, blanking the Bombardiers for 44 minutes. The Warriors outshot AHS 36-15.
Senior Owen Dryjowicz scored the lone goal for AHS (1-7) in the final minute of the game on a power play, with Sean Marshall and Jake Ward assisting.
Mansfield 7, Taunton 4
FOXBORO — Senior captain Cam Page scored three goals as the Hornets (5-5) closed the campaign with their fifth straight win in the Hockomock League clash.
The Hornets gained a 2-1 lead after the first period and took a 4-2 lead into the third period, twice converting power-play chances.
Page scored a goal in each period for Mansfield. Brayden Purtell, Dillion Benoit, Liam Anastasia and Ryan Doherty also scored goals for the Hornets.
