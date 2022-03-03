NEWTON — It didn’t take long for the North Attleboro High boys hockey team to hit its stride in the MIAA Division 2 state tournament.
After dropping its final two games of the regular season, the No. 25-seeded Rocketeers stunned eighth seed Newton South High 3-1 in their first-round game at John Ryan Skating Arena on Thursday.
“We came into the game feeling confident that if we played our system, our flow, our energy and our effort that we could beat any opponent,” North Attleboro head coach Kyle Heagney said. “I’ll give credit where credit is due, the kids played well, but the backbone of our team was (Kyle) Gruber in net. He played an outstanding game.
“There are certain points in the game where our team bent, but Gruber did not break. He kept us in it and played an outstanding game. It was a collective effort and we didn’t get down ourselves.”
A scoreless first period set up the Rocketeers to get on the board first in the second period, Nick Longa scored on a penalty kill by getting behind the Newton South defense alone to score unassisted 3:32 into the period.
Newton South tied it up early in the third with just over 11 minutes to go. The Rocketeers answered deep in the third, getting a goal by Mark Ayvazyan with under two minutes to go in regulation. Longa assisted the go-ahead goal.
The Rocketeers put the exclamation point on the win with a goal by Nik Kojoian into an empty net.
Gruber made 26 saves in goal to pick up the win.
North Attleboro, whose second-round opponent and game date remain to be determined, will meet either No. 9 Silver Lake or No. 24 Beverly. The Rocketeers will find out their opponent on Saturday afternoon.
St. John’s Prep 3, King Philip 1
The No. 33 seed Warriors played the top-seeded Eagles tough, but could not muster much in the offensive end of their Division 1 first-round game at Essex Sports Center.
King Philip (11-9-3) went without a shot on goal until 10:59 of the second period on a power play. Up until then, St. John’s had out-shot King Philip 22-0 for a 3-0 lead.
Senior captain and forward Shaun Fitzpatrick finally got King Philip on the scoreboard by poking in a Nolan Jackson rebound in front of the goal four seconds after a KP power play.
In goal for KP was Kyle Abbott, who turned away 26 shots on goal.
Walpole 9, Mansfield 4
Senior forward Brayden Purtell notched a pair of goals for the No. 27 seed Hornets in their Division 2 first-round game, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 6 seed Rebels rolled to victory at Rodman Arena in Canton.
Dillon Benoit and Mark DeGirolamo also scored for Mansfield, but a pair of Walpole goals late in the first period put the Hornets (7-12-1) in an early hole they could not dig out of.