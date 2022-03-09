PEMBROKE — The North Attleboro High boys hockey team lost in overtime 5-4 to No. 9 Silver Lake Regional High Wednesday night at Hobomock Arena, allowing three unanswered goals to get bounced out of MIAA Division 2 postseason play.
The No. 25 Rocketeers scored the lone goal in the first period at 2:58 mark off the tape of Brady Sarro with the assist by Anthony Wescott. In the second, the Rocketeers extended at 7:22 to take a 2-0 lead by Sam Clarke with an assist from Sarro and Nik Kojoian.
Silver Lake cut the difference in half At 9:14 to make it 2-1, and at 8:03 North Attleboro’s Mark Ayvazyan got it back to put the Rocketeers back ahead by two at 3-1. Silver Lake added another with under two minutes to go in the period, making it again a one goal game at 3-2.
North Attleboro got its last goal 42 seconds into the third period on a powerplay by Ayvazyan, assists by Austin Comery and Sarro. Silver Lake scored with under four minutes to go to bring it to a one goal game and then tied up the game with 25 seconds to go in regulation, pulling the goalie to get the extra attacker to send the game to overtime.
Silver Lake scored the game-winner At 3:18 to close the book on North Attleboro’s season.
“I think the boys deserve a better fate,” said North Attleboro head coach Kyle Heagney. “They played exceptionally well and I’m very proud of them. They played hard. It’s an emotional loss, and to lose the game in overtime it truly hurts. I thought we had a really good season. We’re a much better team now than when we were at the beginning of the season.”
Scituate 5, D-R/Seekonk 3
A Noah Bastis hat trick was not enough for No. 18 Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk as second-ranked Scituate bounced Bastis and company from Division 3 postseason play at Gallo Arena.
Scituate scored on its first shot of the game just 41 seconds after puck drop, with Teagan Pratt putting Scituate up 1-0 quickly. Will Chatterton added another near the eight minute mark to give the Sailors a 2-0 lead.
Brendan Boyle scored on an odd-man rush minutes later, putting the Sailors on top 3-0 with 5:01 left. Bastis scored his first 27 seconds later, and then scored another just over a minute into the second to bring D-R/Seekonk back into the game with a 3-2 score.
Boyle added another for Scituate before the end of the second and Pratt added another a third of the way into the final period to make it 5-2. Bastis scored in the final minutes to complete the hat-trick, but couldn’t find more to break even.