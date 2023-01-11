FRAMINGHAM — The Norton High boys hockey team was shut out by Ashland High on Wednesday night, losing 3-0 at Loring Ice Arena.
Norton head coach Mike Donovan said that the Lancers simply failed to show up, resulting in the shutout.
Norton (7-2-1) comes back to play on Friday against Holliston.
FOXBORO — The Warriros were unable to keep up with Franklin in a loss at Foxboro Sports Center.
Franklin scored under a minute into the game and never looked back, leading 4-0 after the first 15 minutes of action. Through two periods, the score was 5-0 before Franklin added three more in the third period.
“We played hard against a very good and deep team,” Foxboro head coach Eric Galanti said. “Our goalie went above and beyond.”
Foxboro (3-7) returns to the ice next Tuesday against Oliver Ames.