RAYNHAM — Southeastern Regional’s Dan Manning scored with 12 seconds to go in regulation as the Hawks salvaged a 3-3 tie with Norton High in boys hockey at Raynham Iceplex’s CDL Arena Friday.
Norton scored at the 1:22 mark in the third period to go ahead 3-2 after the game was even entering the third period.
Norton opened the scoring in the first period, but Southeastern rallied to pull ahead with two goals in the second period. In net for Lancers goalie Jake Brown kept the game close for Norton with three breakaway saves.
Scoring goals for Norton were Connor Heagney, Anthony Santangelo and Danny Lennon. Santangelo, Palash Raina, Josh Giguere and Brogan Laverdiere had assists.