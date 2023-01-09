FOXBORO — Having put the puck in the back of the net just once in their most recent outings, the Norton High and Foxboro High boys hockey teams both skated onto the ice at Foxboro Sports Center Monday on winless skids while determined to correct their concerns.
With two goals apiece from senior captain and forward Palash Raina along with junior defenseman and captain Connor Heagney, the Tri-Valley League Lancers scored a trio of second period goals en route to a 5-2 victory.
The Lancers scored a short-handed goal from sophomore Mike McDonald at 5:04 of the first period, a power play goal by Heagney at 8:52 of the second period and an empty-net goal from Heagney at 14:03 of the third period.
Foxboro sophomore Dan Jacobs tallied twice for the Warriors. Jacobs tied the score at 1-all, finishing off a 3-on-1 breakaway of the second period, with Owen McAuliffe assisting. Jacobs then brought Foxboro back to within 4-2 at 6:29 of the third period, corralling a loose puck in front of Norton sophomore goalie Ari Parker (18 saves) and scoring, assisted by captain Henry Diamond, one of only two seniors on the Warrior roster.
In losing four straight games, Foxboro (3-5) had been outsored 22-6. Heading into the second period, the Warriors faced a 1-0 deficit, but were outshot 25-7 over the middle 15 minutes, with Foxboro junior goalie Trevor Marder (39 saves) keeping the contest competitive.
“We controlled the game better,” Norton coach Mike Donovan said.
The Lancers relied on the puck possession and transition from their defensive cast of Curt Laverdiere, Cody Gass, Liam Coffey and Heagney. Norton was without four key components, all on the injured list — goalie Sam Grolnic, forwards Josh Cohen and Anthony Santangelo along with defenseman Josh Giguere.
Norton (7-2-1) had won just one of its four previous outings, limited to nine goals over the 12 periods.
“We’ve had some injuries, so we’re working through it,” Donovan said.
Norton took control by scoring three goals within a five-minute span of the second period, including two by Raina, who regained the lead for the Lancers at 5:30, deflecting home a drive from the right blue line by Coffey.
With Foxboro unable to clear the puck even once on a penalty killing situation, Heagney converted Norton’s first man advantage at 8:52 of the second period with a wrist shot off the right side for a 3-1 lead.
Raina made it a three-goal lead for the Lancers entering the third period by scoring at 10:31, finishing off a terrific pass from behind the Foxboro net by Dylan Cummings, with Heagney also assisting on the play.
McDonald put Norton in front with a solo effort, stealing the puck in the Foxboro zone and rifling a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
Assessed a penalty at the 13th minute of the third period, Foxboro gambled in yanking Marder out of the net with 1:29 left to create a 5-on-5 skating situation before Heagney collared a loose puck and scored his second goal.
Foxboro had a chance to take the lead in the second minute of the game as Luigi Muttart stole the puck, but had a point-blank shot taken away by Parker. The Warriors then had power plays in the third and eighth minutes, but Parker and the Lancer defense refused to buckle. Heagney, Cummings and Gass created five clearances of the puck on Foxboro’s first man-advantage. On the Warriors’ second power play, Norton limited Foxboro to three shots, while making four clears of the puck.
Parker stonewalled Foxboro’s Finlay Campbell on a 3-on-1 breakaway in the final minute of the first period, then robbed McAuliffe with a diving save midway through the second period and took away a breakaway by Diamond minutes later.
The victory was the third for Norton against Division 3 foes, a factor for MIAA Tournament play.
“The kids know how important it is to win every game, not just Division 3 games,” Donovan said. “This is a good group of kids, they understand.”
Foxboro (3-6) resumes its Hockomock League slate Wednesday at 6:30 against once-beaten Franklin at Foxboro Sports Center. Norton has a Tri-Valley League game Wednesday at Ashland.