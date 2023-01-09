FOXBORO — Having put the puck in the back of the net just once in their most recent outings, the Norton High and Foxboro High boys hockey teams both skated onto the ice at Foxboro Sports Center Monday on winless skids while determined to correct their concerns.

With two goals apiece from senior captain and forward Palash Raina along with junior defenseman and captain Connor Heagney, the Tri-Valley League Lancers scored a trio of second period goals en route to a 5-2 victory.