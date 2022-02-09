FOXBORO — One week removed from a 7-0 loss to King Phillip Regional High, the Mansfield High boys hockey team bounced back with a 4-2 win over Taunton High on Wednesday at Alexio Arena.
Senior captain Kyle Oakley starred for Mansfield, notching a hat trick and managing to find the Taunton net in all three periods. Mark DeGirolamo also chipped in a goal for the Hornets.
“Kyle is playing well. He’s playing better away from the puck, finding the soft areas in the defense,” Mansfield coach Mike Balzarini said.
Mansfield’s offense outclassed Taunton’s as the Hornets totaled 39 shots on goal compared to 16 for the Tigers. Hornets goalie Chris Hormann tallied 14 saves on the evening.
The Hornets (5-6-1) will ride their two-game win streak into Canton Metropolis Rink when they take on the Bulldogs Friday.
King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 0
The King Philip boys hockey team responded to an overtime loss to Bridgewater-Raynham with an emphatic victory over Oliver Ames Asiaf Rink.
Nolan Feyler scored the first goal of the game, assisted by Shaun Fitzpatrick and Ian Hill, putting the Warriors up 1-0 at the end of one. Then the Warriors scored two more in the second, with Sean Crowther and Fitzpatrick finding the Oliver Ames net.
Oliver Ames logged just nine shots on goal in the shutout.
The Warriors (6-7-2) will play Lexington at the Foxboro Sports Center Saturday.
Norton 4, Medway 0
Norton lost for the fourth time in its last five after falling to Medway at Pirelli Arena.
The Lancers only had four fewer shots on goal than the Cowboys (23-27) but failed to convert on their scoring chances.
Medway led 1-0 at the end of the first, 2-0 heading into the final frame, and scored two more goals in the third.
The Lancers (2-13-1) hope to get back in the win column when they travel to Foxboro Sports Center to play Dedham on Saturday.