BROCKTON — Nate Parker scored the lone goal for the Attleboro High boys hockey team as it fell to Oliver Ames High 3-1 Tuesday night in a Hockomock League game at Asiaf Rink.
“We were more aggressive on the forechecking than normal,” Attleboro High coach Greg Chamberlain said. “Overall, the competition level was better. It’s good to see the kids playing harder going into the last few games.”
The Bombardiers trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period and 3-1 going in to the third period after Parker’s goal at the six-minute mark of the second period, assisted by Collin Flynn,
Attleboro failed to score on two power play opportunities. The Bombardiers (0-14, 0-8 league) face Stoughton Wednesday.