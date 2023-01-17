FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys hockey team was unable to hold back Oliver Ames High on Tuesday afternoon, falling 5-1.
After playing a scoreless game through the first period, Oliver Ames tacked on three goals in the second period to take the lead with insurance.
Oliver Ames scored once more early in the third period, and Foxboro got on the board at the 4:56 mark to cut into the deficit.
The Warriros’ lone goal came from Connor Hayes, assisted by Dan Jacobs. Oliver Ames responded almost a minute later to get the goal back and bring the difference to four.
Foxboro committed four penalties, three of which were successfully killed off.
Foxboro (3-8) returns to the ice again on Wednesday when it takes on King Philip.