BOURNE — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team followed its script to perfection through the first 15 minutes of the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament championship game against defending sectional and state champion, once-beaten Canton High Sunday at the Gallo Arena — keeping the Bulldogs off of the scoreboard.
Through 30 minutes, the Shamrocks skated themselves into a most enviable position, being deadlocked with the Bulldogs at 1-1 — responding to Canton’s opening goal just two minutes later, with senior captain and center Jason Sullivan zipping in a power-play goal in the final minute of the second period.
And with sophomore goalkeeper Ryan D’Amato shutting out Canton on 12 first-period shots and not allowing the Bulldogs to light up the scoreboard for 27 minutes, the Shamrocks were most certain to be the better suited for taking a victory in overtime or in a shootout.
Unfortunately, Johnny Hagan, the star quarterback of the Canton High football team and sniper supreme for the 20-win No. 1-seeded Bulldogs, undermined the upset plans of Bishop Feehan.
“He’s, arguably, the greatest player that I’ve coached, one of the greatest athletes ever at Canton High School,” Bulldog coach Brian Shuman said of the senior center who scored four goals, three during the third period, as the Bulldogs skated home with a 4-1 victory.
Hagan regained the lead for Canton at 4:41 of the third period, whacking in a loose puck in the slot. Hagan scored his hat-trick goal just 19 seconds later, at the five-minute mark, by controlling the ensuing face-off and ripping a wrist shot from the right circle. Then Hagan added an empty-net goal at 13:44, just six seconds after the Shamrocks had yanked D’Amato from the goal in favor of a sixth skater.
“I think that we gave them a run for their money,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said.
“A couple of bounces on that second goal, then the third one went off the boards and came out,” Dunn said of Hagan’s second and third goals. “They are a very good team, and once they got those two goals (creating a 3-1 lead), we had to change to offensive-minded from defensive-minded.”
Hagan put Canton into the lead at 12:35 of the second period, corralling a loose puck in the neutral zone and creating a breakaway bid down the left wing.
The Shamrocks played their best hockey in the second period, carrying the play to Canton, generating eight shots and winning all five face-offs in the attacking zone. And despite surrendering a power-play chance to the Bulldogs in the fifth minute, the Shamrock defense had four clearances of the puck to alleviate the pressure on D’Amato.
Moreover, the Shamrocks’ defensive pairings — Thomas Potenza with Tom Reilly and Tyler Ahmed with Seth Dunphy — were most efficient in allowing D’Amato clear views of Canton shots while effectively keeping pucks to the side, clearing the zone and initiating transition.
Unfortunately, the Shamrocks had just one man advantage on a power play, that in the second period, and Sullivan capitalized five seconds after the Bulldog skated into the sin bin. Sullivan won the face-off to the left of Canton goalie Joe Cammarata (16 saves), dropping the puck back to Dunphy at the right point, who immediately returned the sphere toward the Canton net.
“We had to win one period, that’s it,” added Shuman. “It’s supposed to be 1-1 going into the third period in a championship game. Their mentality went from being afraid to lose to saying we’re going to win one period — the switch to that mentality was it.”
The Shamrocks were limited to three third-period shots, the best chance coming on a Sullivan steal and stuff shot at the left crease in the 13th minute.
In the opening period, A.J. Quetta had a partial breakaway in the very first minute, but the puck sailed wide. Dunphy flipped a shot on net from the neutral zone in the ninth minute; Kevin Barrera laced a wrist shot in the 11th minute; Sullivan created a steal and shot from atop the right face-off circle a minute later; while Cam Damaso let loose a shot off of the left wing in the 14th minute.
“At 1-1, a couple of bounces, it could have gone either way,” Dunn continued. “Ryan (D’Amato) did a great job. We slowed them down pretty good. What we were doing (defensively), it was tough to transition to offense. The first two periods, and pretty much the first four or five minutes of the third period, we had them pretty well-contained,” Dunn added of the Shamrocks not surrendering the blue line to the Bulldogs.
“Going into the third period, tied at one, we knew we had a really good chance.”
