Heading into its game against Archbishop Williams on Monday, the Bishop Feehan boys’ hockey team will be looking to maintain the momentum that led it to a 3-1 victory against North Attleboro Saturday.
The Shamrocks and the Bishops face off on Monday at 3:10 p.m. at the Canton Sportsplex for the first round of the Catholic Central League Cup, a round-robin league tournament.
“I’d like to see [the team] carry over the positive energy; anytime the kids play North Attleboro, it’s a high-intensity, fun, [and] exciting game for the kids, so, I’d like to see the same type of energy and compete-level that we had [on Saturday],” Shamrocks coach Dave Franzosa said.
In Monday’s game, Franzosa said he’d also like to see his team improve its defensive-zone coverage and spend more time playing in the opponent’s zone.
“I’m expecting good goaltending, and I’m expecting a tight game where we’re going to have to make some plays that generate some offense,” Franzosa explained. “Offensively, we need everybody to chip in. We don’t score a ton of goals, so we’re going to need all of the forwards to come ready to play and try to create some offense.”
“Right now, we’re still trying to qualify for the state tournament,” he added. “Archbishop Williams is a team in our league, so I’m expecting the kids to come out and play like it’s already playoff hockey for our team -- you know, play hard, compete hard, and represent the school well.”