FOXBORO — Ben Ricketts scored twice and Trevor Marder made 24 saves in net to lift the Foxboro High boys hockey team to a 4-1 win over Stoughton-Brockton Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Ricketts' first goal was assisted by Steve Bridges and Alex Coviello, with Alex Coviello drawing an assist on Ricketts' second goal. Derek Axon had an unassisted shorthanded goal and Matt Grace closed out the Warriors' scoring, assisted by Tom Marcucella and Brett Axon.
Foxboro (2-6, 1-5 league) hosts Taunton Monday night.