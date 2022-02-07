ATTLEBORO — After coming off of a tough loss to the Silver Lake Regional High boys hockey team — ranked eighth in the MIAA Division 2 power ratings — the North Attleboro High Rocketeers went into Monday’s non-league game against Bellingham High hoping to play with more consistency.
“We have some great first periods, and they’re followed by some letdowns in the second period, so we’re looking to play with more consistency in all three zones,” North Attleboro coach Kyle Heagney said.
“We need to get good pucks out on our breakouts, we need to have speed in our neutral zone, and (we need to) be relentless in the offensive zone We’ve been saying good things happen when you get pucks to the net, so we’re going to try to put a lot of pucks on the net and look for second-action pucks in front of the goalie.”
The Rocketeers certainly did just that, unleashing 50 shots on goal in a 4-1 win over Bellingham at New England Sports Village.
Flourishing with its newly adjusted lines, North Attleboro had four players find the back of the Bellingham net to win for the sixth time in eight outings and improve to 8-7-1 as the Rocketeers closed in on a South Sectional berth.
“We controlled the game,” Heagney said. “It was more competitive in the first period, but as the game went on, we played with grit and intensity”
Nic Kojoian opened the scoring for North at 11:17 of the first period with Jack Julio and Anthony Wescott drawing the assists. The Rocketeers outshot Bellingham 12-6 in the period, taking a 2-1 lead on Sam Clarke’s goal at 8:06, assisted by Kojoian.
North Attleboro continued to press the attack in the second period, outshooting Bellingham (1-13-1) 18-3 with Nick Longa making it 3-1 at 9:06, as Anthony Wescott drew the assist.
“The Bellingham goalie kept his team in the game and really stood on his head,” Headley said. “The score doesn’t fully represent the pace of the game.”
The Rocketeers sealed the win in the third period where Mason Briggs closed out the scoring at 8:04 with Mark Ayvazyan notching the assist.
“We shuffled our lines a little bit (and) made a few modifications, but all lines are playing with high intensity as of late,” Heagney said.
North Attleboro goalie Nick Kelly faced 11 shots as the Rocketeers next take on Foxboro at Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.