ATTLEBORO -- It was a momentous comeback effort by the North Attleboro High boys hockey team Saturday night.
Trailing 2-0 with 3:47 to go in the third period, the Rocketeers buckled down to run off three unanswered goals in a minute and a half, pulling out a 3-2 win over Oliver Ames High.
The comeback began on a goal by Mark Ayvazyan at 3:06, assisted by Jameson Hardy, to pull the difference to one at 2-1. About half a minute later, Dom Bertino found twine at 2:34 off a feed from Jack Julio to break it even at 2-2.
Ayvazyan's first goal broke the seal, and Bertino's goal opened the floodgates, said North head coach Kyle Heagney.
"It was amazing — it brought new life to us, a lot of energy," Heagney said on Ayvazyan's goal with three minutes to go. "Dom Bertino scored, he entered the offensive zone and it was a rocket to the top corner, over the goalie's shoulder."
Ayvazyan scored off the faceoff 12 seconds later to put the Rocketeers ahead.
"In the span of about a minute and a half, we score three goals," Heagney said. "The building was jamming, it was so loud and our fans were on their feet. It was just rocking.
Oliver Ames scored at 11:48 of the first period and added its second goal at 3:47 before the Rocketeer comeback. Oliver Ames put 20 shots on net, 18 turned aside by North Attleboro's Kyle Gruber in net.
Heagney praised his team's effort and his goalie's work in between the pipes.
"Unbelievable effort. Gruber played great," Heagney said. "Really proud of our team for not giving up. We battled all the way to the end and certainly saved the best for last."
St. Mary's of Lynn 6, Bishop Feehan 0
LYNN --Bishop Feehan was blanked by St. Mary's of Lynn on Saturday at Connery Rink.
St. Mary's scored twice in the first and held the game at a 2-0 score through two periods before pulling away in the final 15 minutes.
Feehan falls to 3-4 and plays again on Wednesday against Arlington Catholic.
D-R/Seekonk 12, Greater New Bedford 0
ATTLEBORO -- The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk co-op routed Greater New Bedford on Saturday at New England Sports Village.
D-R/S (5-2) had two goals from Noah Bastis and Jey Millette. Brett Axon, Evan Silvia, Ian McGann, Keegan Fitzpatrick, Brady Fitzpatrick, Ethan Goudreau, Adam Bastis and Aidan Boothe each had one goal in the win.
The co-op returns on Monday to play Bourne.