ATTLEBORO — If there has been one common thread this boys hockey season for North Attleboro High, it has been that the Rocketeers have been downright stingy in allowing opponents to score.

Junior goalies Nate Kelly and Kyle Gruber have been protecting the pipes with such success that the Big Red have surrendered the third-fewest goals (19) in the Hockomock League, yielding two goals or less in seven of nine games.