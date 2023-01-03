ATTLEBORO — The value of penalty killing was prominently portrayed by the North Attleboro High boys hockey team Monday at New England Sports Village.

Unbeaten Norton High owned a man advantage for the initial 3:27 of the second period, but was unable to deliver the tying tally past North junior goalie Kyle Gruber. The Lancers then held the man advantage for the initial 1:26 of the third period, but again could not tally the go-ahead goal.