ATTLEBORO — The value of penalty killing was prominently portrayed by the North Attleboro High boys hockey team Monday at New England Sports Village.
Unbeaten Norton High owned a man advantage for the initial 3:27 of the second period, but was unable to deliver the tying tally past North junior goalie Kyle Gruber. The Lancers then held the man advantage for the initial 1:26 of the third period, but again could not tally the go-ahead goal.
Norton’s chances didn’t end there. The Lancers gained man-advantage chances in the fifth, eighth and 13th minutes of the third period, but were unsuccessful in turning on the red light.
In the meantime, Rocketeers’ junior Mason Briggs netted a pair of goals, including one on a short-handed, empty-net situation with 1:13 remaining, while senior Mark Ayvazyan set up two of North’s trio of third period goals en route to a 5-2 victory.
With their third straight win, the Rocketeers (3-1) claimed the unofficial Heagney Cup for coach Kyle Heagney on the opposite bench of his son, Lancer junior defenseman and captain Connor Heagney.
The Rocketeers’ victory snapped the six-game unbeaten skein of the Lancers (5-1-1), who took the lead on a goal by Anthony Santangelo (at 8:26 of the first period) and tied the score at 2-2 on a goal by Dylan Cummings (at 9:11 of the second period).
“We tried the suffocate them,” North coach Kyle Heagney said of taking away Norton’s speed, forcing the Lancers wide, not allowing odd-man rushes and playing heavy in the defensive zone while allowing Norton just seven shots in each of the first two periods.
“We were undisciplined in stretches, we stopped moving our feet — we started lunging and grabbing,” Heagney said of two second period penalties and four in the third period.
North Attleboro delivered a two-goal knockout blow to the Lancers within a 54-second span early in the third period. Junior Kaden Burns delivered the game-winning goal on a solo dash down the right side, fending off a Lancer defenseman with his left arm and shoveling the puck home, with Ayvazyan assisting at 2:46.
Then senior Brody Gaulin created a two-goal lead for the Big Red with a goal at 3:40, jamming in a loose puck at the crease with Ayvazyan once again assisting.
North made four clearances of the puck with Joe Quinn, Gaulin, Burns and Briggs on North’s first minute of killing a four-minute, double-minor penalty at the outset of the second period. In the next minute, the unit of Will Converse, Jack Julio, Dluhy and Briggs also made four clearances to snafu the Lancers’ attack.
“They did take away our speed a bit, there was a lot of hooking and grabbing and they focused on (Dylan) Cummings,” Norton coach Mike Donovan said. “They didn’t give us a lot of lanes and we had some power play chances too. We should capitalize on those.”
North undermined Norton’s man advantage at the outset of the third period with Ayvazyan having two great scoring chances on a point blank shot and a solo breakaway.
North limited Norton to just one shot with three puck clearances on another man advantage in the fifth minute of that session, while Burns made a strong clear on a Norton power play in the eighth minute. Another Norton man advantage was wiped out by a bench penalty.
Briggs scored the first of his two goals for North Attleboro at 9:46 of the first period, putting the Rocketeers in front 2-1 on a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle with Jack Dluhy and Dom Bertino assisting.
Briggs netted his second goal out of a penalty-killing clearance after Norton had pulled goalie Ari Parker (24 saves) in favor of a sixth skater with 1:28 to go.
Troy Carlise put North on the scoreboard at 9:34 of the first period with a point blank shot on a rebound with Joe Consalvo and Burns assisting.
“They (Norton) have a lot of guys who can take the puck coast to coast,” Heagney added. “I know their game plan, use their speed through the neutral zone, good angles, good sticks,” Heagney, said of having watched the Lancers over the past three seasons while watching his son don jersey No. 8 in a prime time varsity role.
“The penalties put us back, it took us out of our flow,” Heagney added. “Gruber (23 saves) in net was awesome and our special teams shut them down pretty good.”
The Lancers travel to the Rivers School Wednesday for a meeting with Dover-Sherborn/Weston. The Rocketeers play the third of a five-game homestand at NESV Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. faceoff against Franklin.