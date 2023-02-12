FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High boys hockey team picked up a 6-2 win over Tri-County Regional on Saturday night, sweeping the season series against the Cougars at Pirelli Ice Arena.

Tri-County jumped on the scoreboard first with a power play goal at 13:05 of the first period off the stick of Josh Narducci, assisted by Kyle Daly and Lukas Sobczak.