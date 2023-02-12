FRANKLIN — The Attleboro High boys hockey team picked up a 6-2 win over Tri-County Regional on Saturday night, sweeping the season series against the Cougars at Pirelli Ice Arena.
Tri-County jumped on the scoreboard first with a power play goal at 13:05 of the first period off the stick of Josh Narducci, assisted by Kyle Daly and Lukas Sobczak.
The Bombardiers responded with an unassisted equalizer by Colin Flynn at 1:11 of the first period. Attleboro took a 2-1 lead in the second period on an unassisted shorthanded goal by Owen Parker at 6:11.
The Bombardiers then poured it on in the third period with goals by Beckett Stone (13:04), Austin Bessette (9:51) and Cameron Harrison (9:51) to take a commanding 5-1 lead.
The Cougars made it a three-goal deficit at 4:19 off Sobczak’s shot, assisted by Daly and Michael Goddard. Attleboro tacked on the final goal with just over two minutes left in regulation as Jack Moran closed it out.
Finishing with two assists for the Bombardiers was Flynn while Michael Lachance and Owen Parker had single assists.
Attleboro, which snapped its six-game losing skid to improve to 3-13, plays Wednesday against Stoughton. Tri-County (3-13) plays Southeastern on Saturday.
King Philip, 5 Bishop Feehan, 4
FOXBORO — The Shamrocks took a 2-0 lead after the first period, but the Warriors rallied for the win at Foxboro Sports Center.
Feehan had goals from Dane Holske, Bryce Mackintosh, Brady Vitelli and Joey Davieau. The Shamrocks (8-7-1) play Wednesday against Canton.
King Philip (9-4-2) play Saturday against Walpole.
Somerset Berkley 3, Mansfield 0
FOXBORO — The Hornets were shut out at Foxboro Sports Center to drop to 3-11-2. Mansfield faces Shrewsbury on Wednesday.
Dover-Sherborn 2, Norton 1
FOXBORO — Josh Cohen scored the lone goal for the Lancers, assisted by Connor Heagney and Dylan Cummings.
Norton (9-8-2) plays North Attleboro Wednesday.
Foxboro 3, Blue Hills 2
FOXBORO — Goaltender Peter Souaiden helped guide Foxboro to the win on Sunday at Foxboro Sports Center.
Souaiden’s stop with 13 seconds to go in regulation helped ice the win for Foxboro the Warriors (7-11-1).
Henry Diamond scored two goals while Ryan Wood added one. Next up for Foxboro is Taunton on Wednesday.