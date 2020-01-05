FOXBORO — Scoring a trio of goals within the first five minutes of the second period, the King Philip Regional High hockey team skated to a 4-0 verdict over Foxboro in a Hockomock League game at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Joe Boselli set up the game-winning goal for the Warriors, and then tallied twice within the first two minutes of the second period for KP.
“It was going back and forth in the first period, then we played flat,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said of the defensive breakdowns in front of goalie Espen Reager (44 saves) during the second period.
KP (5-2) took a 4-0 lead into the third period, where goalie Jesper Makudera (18 saves) preserved the shutout, foiling one Foxboro power- play chance.
Boselli set up Nolan Feyler for a power-play goal in the first period, with Rocco Bianculli also assisting.
Boselli gave KP a 2-0 lead just 13 seconds into the second period (with Chris Daniels and Kyle Gray assisting). Then Boselli scored at the 90-second mark, with Bianculli picking up his second assist.
Jack Coulter created a four-goal lead for King Philip at 3:00 (from Conor Cooke and Aidan Boulger). Foxboro (1-3-1) has a game Wednesday against Oliver Ames, while KP has a non-league game at Bridgewater-Raynham.
North Attleboro 4, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Sam Clarke scored a pair of first-period goals, while Nick DiGiacomo blanked the Tigers in the Rocketeer goal over the first two periods of the Hockomock League game.
Clarke put North in front at 2:30, and scored again in the final minute of the first session. Dennis Morehouse (from Will Yeomans and Brady Sarro) scored in the second period for the Rocketeers (5-2-2).
The Rocketeers enjoyed a 35-17 advantage in shots. Sarro (from Jake McNeany) added a third-period tally. Ethan Chu took over in goal for North in the third period.
The Rocketeers suffered a 7-2 loss at Dedham in a non-league game Sunday. North next meets Attleboro High Wednesday with a 7 p.m. face-off.
Canton 1, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers skated on even terms with the unbeaten Hockomock League power, reducing the Bulldogs to their fewest goals scored in a game this season. “We had a shot against an unbeaten team, we had our chances,” AHS coach Mark Homer said.
Bombardier goalie Nick Piazza (33 saves) and the AHS defense blanked the Bulldogs through the first two periods of play, allowing only a short-handed goal in the third period. “It was a battle,” Homer added of the three-zone contests for possession of the puck.
The Bombardiers had a 5-on-3 power play with the game scoreless in the third period. Similarly, AHS killed off a 5-on-3 Canton power play in the first period with some yeoman work from Liam McDonough, Ryan Morry and the Dryjowicz brothers, Owen and Aidan, working the penalty-kill unit.
The Bombardiers (2-3-1) return to the New England Sports Village for a 7 p.m. face-off against North Attleboro Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 4, North Smithfield 1
SMITHFIELD — In winning their past two games, the Shamrocks of Bishop Feehan have allowed merely three goals.
A. J. Quetta scored a pair of goals as the Shamrocks held off North Smithfield in a non-league game. Kevin Barrera and Peter Carrioulo also scored goals for the Shamrocks (3-5).
Rory Geraghty totaled 25 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which next hosts Bishop Stang for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday.
Shrewsbury 4, Mansfield 1
SHREWSBURY — The Hornets were limited to their lowest goal output of the season in losing the non-league game. The Hornets (3-2-1) next host Canton Wednesday.
Westwood 6, Norton 1
DEDHAM — The Wolverines held merely a one-goal lead over Norton during the first 15 minutes of the Tri-Valley League game. Mike Whalen scored the lone goal for the Lancers (0-3-1). Freshmen Sam Grolnic and Cainen Schulz shared the goaltending duties. Norton next travels to East Bridgewater Monday.
Somerset Berkley 4, D-R/Seekonk 3
ATTLEBORO — The Blue Raiders gained a 1-0 first-period lead and took a 2-2 deadlock into the third period, never losing the lead in the South Coast Conference game.
Goals off of the sticks of Liam Fecteau and Colten Nastar in the second period knotted the score for Dighton-Rehoboth-Seekonk (4-3), which had its four-game win streak snapped.
The Blue Raiders held a 30-25 edge in shots against D-R/Seekonk goalie Paul Jarvis. D-R/Seekonk is off until a game Saturday with Apponequet.
Southeastern Regional 4, Tri-County 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars surrendered a first-period goal and faced a 3-0 deficit entering the third period of the Mayflower League game. Southeastern owned a 48-26 advantage in shots against Tri-County goalie Shane Cataldo.
Southeastern had territorial edge too, having 5-on-3 power plays in both the second and third periods. Tri-County (2-4) next hosts O’Bryant for a non-league game at 5:30 Monday in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.