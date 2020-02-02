ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High hockey team is certainly skating in the right direction.
The Shamrocks extended their unbeaten streak to three games, climbed to the .500 level for the first time since the second game of the season, and placed themselves in position for an MIAA Tournament berth as a result of a 4-1 verdict over Marblehead Sunday at the New England Sports Village.
“Either way, we’re pretty much where I thought we would be,” Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said of entering the final three weeks of the season. In improving to 7-7-1 on the season, the Shamrocks are 2-0-1 in their past three outings and need five points out of their remaining Eastern Athletic Conference calendar to either win the league title outright, or gain a share to advance into postseason play.
The Shamrocks need to either beat Bishop Stang Wednesday or, pending a loss to the Spartans, beat Coyle-Cassidy the following week.
“We played three solid periods,” Dunn added, as the Shamrocks scored a pair of third-period goals, while winning three of six faceoffs in the attacking zone and four of seven faceoffs in the defensive zone to neutralize Marblehead, while generating 31 shots overall.
Senior center Jason Sullivan smacked in a rebound of a Kevin Barrera shot at 11:24 for the Shamrocks’ third goal, just 31 seconds after Marblehead’s Eli Feingold scored on a power play to ruin Bishop Feehan’s shutout bid.
And with 58 ticks left on the clock, Tyler Ahmed scored into an empty net, as Marblehead had yanked its goalkeeper in favor of a sixth attacker with 2:45 remaining.
“We had a couple of mistakes in the middle period, some blown coverages, but overall we played well,” Dunn added.
Bishop Feehan gained a 2-0 lead heading into the final 15 minutes. Peter Carriuolo put the Shamrocks in front at 11:52 of the first period (from Ben Feeley and Drew Payson), then Kevin Borah doubled the margin at 5:18 of the second period (from Sullivan and A.J. Quetta).
Meanwhile, even without injured defensemen Tom Reilly and Seth Dunphy, the Shamrocks were able to kill off a Marblehead power play in each of the first two periods, while goalie Ryan D’Amato (13 saves) met the challenge.
“The front part of the schedule was so tough, and we got banged up (physically),” Dunn said in advance of the Shamrocks having a 5 p.m. faceoff Wednesday in New Bedford against Bishop Stang. “We’ll go for three straight (wins); we’re headed in the right direction.”
