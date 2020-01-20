FRANKLIN -- With all of its smooth skating skills and ability to put pressure on opposing defenses in the attacking zone, the Bishop Feehan High boys' hockey team repeatedly has been unable to turn the red light on.
The Shamrocks were blanked on the scoreboard at the Veterans Arena in both the first and third periods and suffered a 4-1 loss to Tri-Valley League member Medfield Monday.
The Warriors (6-3-2) scored pairs of goals in both the second and third periods, taking a 2-1 margin into the third period.
"We skated well in the first and second periods," Bishop Feehan coach Kevin Dunn said. "We just had a couple of breakdowns."
Kevin Barrera deadlocked the score at 1-1 for Bishop Feehan at the eight-minute mark of the second period. But Medfield regained the lead, tucking in a rebound after a 2-on-1 breakaway with 2:42 left in the session.
Medfield had taken the lead at 6:15 of the second period, and then deposited pucks in the back of the Bishop Feehan net at 5:06 and at 8:55 of the third period.
"The last couple of games, we're just missing the big thing," Dunn said of scoring goals. "We're doing a lot of things right."
The Shamrocks and Medfield skated on near even terms during the first period, with Bishop Feehan having a 10-7 edge in shots with a handful of quality chances.
Moreover, the Shamrocks' penalty-killing unit of Jason Sullivan, Drew Payson, Barrera and Tyler Ahmed slammed the door on the Warriors' man advantage at the eight-minute mark without allowing a shot. In addition to Sullivan having a key clearance of the puck, aggressive forechecking by Kevin Borah and Cam Damaso kept the rubber from finding its way to goalie Ryan D'Amato.
The Shamrocks also had a terrific short-handed goal bid during that sequence, with Thomas Potenza lacing a shot from the right point. "There are a lot of positives to take away from the game," Dunn added. "We're heading in the right direction."
Garrison Schilling, Medfield's junior goalie -- the son of former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling -- prevented Bishop Feehan from taking the lead -- Sullivan ripped a shot off the right wing in the fifth minute and a shot in the slot in the 10th minute; Ben Feeley labeled a backhand shot in the 11th minute; and Barrera had a bid at the right post at 13.
The Shamrocks (4-7-1) play the second of three games this week in Taunton against Coyle-Cassidy Wednesday, and then visit Glastonbury, Conn., for a non-league game Saturday.
