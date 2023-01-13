ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys hockey team fell hard on the ice to Taunton High Friday night at New England Sports Village, dropping a 6-1 decision.
The Bombardiers were outshot 43-20, and trailed 3-0 after the first period. Taunton scored two goals in a 20 second stretch in the final minute of the period to regain and extend the lead.
Attleboro’s lone goal came in the first period at 8:17, on an equalizer off the tape of Michael Lachance, assisted by Beckett Stone.
Taunton added three more in the second period and went scoreless in the third period.
Attleboro (1-7) plays again on Monday against Holliston.
Norton 2, Holliston 2
MARLBORO — Norton had a goal from Anthony Santangelo, assisted by Dylan Cummings, and a goal by Cummings in its draw at New England Sports Center.
Cody Gass assisted on Cummings’ goal.
Norton (7-2-2) returns to the ice against Hopkinton on Wednesday.