KINGSTON, R.I. — The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk High boys hockey team pulled out a 4-3 win over South Kingston High (R.I.) on Thursday, rallying from a 2-1 deficit after two periods at the University of Rhode Island’s Boss Arena.
The Falcons scored their first goal in the first period off the tape of Colten Nastar, assisted by Adam Bastis and Ethan Goudreau. South Kingston answered with a pair of goals in the period before a scoreless second stanza.
“My guys did not play really great through the first two periods, in my opinion,” Falcons head coach Tom Fecteau said. “They were a little flat. We regrouped and played very well in the third and found a way to get it done. That, to me, is a character builder even though we weren’t at our best tonight.”
The Falcons scored twice in the third period with seven seconds separating the goals. Jey Millette scored (assisted by Brett Axon and Matt Cunha) at with 12:19 to go and the go-ahead came with 12:12 to go off a score by Brady Fitzpatrick, assisted by Adam Bastis.
“That was a huge boost, only a few minutes into the third,” Fecteau said of Millette and Fitzpatrick’s scores. “ We played well in the third. You’ve got to find ways to win. There’s always different ways to win and they dug down deep. They found a way and that’s what I like to see.”
South Kingston’s power-play goal with 5:40 left in regulation again had Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk battling for the go-ahead score, which it netted with under two minutes to go in the game-winner Noah Bassis with 1:20 left, assisted by Adam Bastis and Brady Fitzpatrick.
Dighton-Rehoboth/Seeknok was hindered by penalties throughout the game, racking up seven calls to South Kingston’s one. Despite his team’s frequent trips to the penalty box, Fecteau was pleased with how his guys responded to the adversity and playing down a man.
“It was a lot of ticky-tack stuff,” Fecteau said. “It wasn’t a smooth game, so to speak, but they stuck with it and battled.”
The Falcons (1-0) play Old Rochester Regional next Wednesday at Tabor Academy’s Travis Roy Arena as they come back from a few illnesses, and hope to be fully healthy for the tilt before the Christmas break.