KINGSTON, R.I. — The Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk High boys hockey team pulled out a 4-3 win over South Kingston High (R.I.) on Thursday, rallying from a 2-1 deficit after two periods at the University of Rhode Island’s Boss Arena.

The Falcons scored their first goal in the first period off the tape of Colten Nastar, assisted by Adam Bastis and Ethan Goudreau. South Kingston answered with a pair of goals in the period before a scoreless second stanza.