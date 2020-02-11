TAUNTON — It was too much Tristan Herry for the Attleboro High boys’ basketball team at Taunton High Tuesday night.
Herry scored 26 points in leading the Tigers to a 71-63 victory over the Bombardiers in the Hockomock League game.
Herry scored 12 first quarter points, hitting four of the Tigers 10 3-pointers in the game. Taunton tallied 21 fourth quarter points, hitting three more trifectas.
Bryant Ciccio scored 26 points, while Qualeem Charles had 18 and Nick McMahon hit two 3-pointers for the Bombardiers (13-5).
Attleboro closed the gap to 56-54 with four minutes left and to 65-63 with just under a minute left, then Taunton hit six free throws.
Foxboro 74, Sharon 58
FOXBORO — The Warriors went on a 23-point second quarter scoring spree to gain a 39-28 lead and beat the Eagles in the Hockomock League game.
Brandon Borden (21 points to move within 12 points of 1,000), Will Morrison (11 points with three 3’s), Kevin Gallagher (11 points with three 3’s), Ryan Hughes (11) and Donald Rogers (10) paced the balanced Warrior attack.
Foxboro (10-8) hit nine 3-pointers and took a 58-39 lead into the fourth quarter. The Warriors are within one win of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament, visiting North Attleboro Friday.
North Attleboro 60, Canton 46CANTON — Junior guard Edan Kelley knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with a career-best 19 points for the Rocketeers. North built a 27-19 at the half. George Ladd added 15 points and Brody Rosenberg 12 for the Big Red (5-13, 4-11) which hosts Foxboro Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.