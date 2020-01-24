MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys’ basketball team had to play catch-up and then raced past Taunton High 65-51 Friday in a Hockomock League game at the James Albertini Gymnasium.
The Hornets (12-2) had six players score during a 24-point second quarter for a 30-26 lead at halftime. Seven Hornets scored during a 20-point third quarter as Mansfield overcame a sluggish first eight minutes, facing a 17-6 deficit against the Tigers.
“We got a lot of stuff off of our transition,” Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan said of the Hornets’ pressure defense creating a slew of Taunton turnovers. “We forced a lot of turnovers and that led to points.”
The Hornets hit only three 3-point field goals.
Sam Stevens had four of his 18 points in the second quarter surge for Mansfield. Matt Boen totaled 12 points, with six in the third quarter, and T.J. Guy added 10 points.
Mansfield host Classical High of Providence Sunday at 2:30 p.m..
Foxboro 63, North Attleboro 46FOXBORO — Senior Brandon Borde tallied 24 points as the Warriors closed in on an MIAA Tournament berth with the Hockomock League win.
Foxboro hit nine 3-pointers, taking a 28-20 lead by halftime and a 46-36 lead into the fourth quarter. Donald Rogers (12 points) and Will Morrison (9) each hit three 3-pointers for the Warriors (7-6, 5-5), while Ryan Hughes had 13 points.
Foxboro travels to King Philip Tuesday, while North Attleboro (4-9, 3-7) visits Mansfield.
King Philip 72, Oliver Ames 64WRENTHAM — King Philip had its 36-20 halftime lead cut to four points midway through the fourth quarter, but clutch free throws from Alex Fritz and Chris Roy helped the Warriors come away with the Hockomock League win.
Fritz led the way with 22 points, while Andrew McKinney poured in 16 and Roy finished with 13 for King Philip, which led most of the way.
The Warriors (7-7, 5-5) host Foxboro Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.