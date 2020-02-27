DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional boys basketball team battled back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to come within a three-pointer of turning around its opening-round game in Thursday’s Division 2 South tournament game against North Quincy High.
But an embattled Falcons squad could not close the deal, losing to the Red Raiders 41-37 before a capacity home crowd.
D-R coach Bill Cuthbertson said, “I thought we were impatient in the first half, we missed a lot of shots we usually make. We had about 17 turnovers, way too many. Give North Quincy credit, they defended us well.”
He added, “We had a lot of looks but they just didn’t fall.”
Both the sixth-seeded Falcons and 11th-seeded North Quincy got off to agonizingly slow starts, with the visitors held to just a field goal and a couple of free throws through the first eight minutes. The Falcons managed eight points total in the quarter.
“It might have been nerves, just being on the road, or whatever. The shots started dropping,” Raider coach Kevin Barrett said.
The Raiders pulled even at the half, outscoring D-R 12-8 with junior guard Steve Dalla hitting a crucial three-pointer to tie it 12-12 (he was high scorer for the the night with 14 points, including a pair of treys), and sophomore forward Colm Geary drove for a layup close to the buzzer to leave the halftime score 16-16.
It was in the third quarter that North Quincy went on a 12-point scoring run, holding D-R to just three field goals.
Early in the final quarter, Quincy managed to extend that advantage to a 39-29 lead. But the Falcons made a good run at it, outscoring the visitors 15-13 in the final eight minutes.
“It was desperation more than anything. We got some turnovers and a good clean look at a 3 to tie,” Cuthbertson said.
The comeback effort was sparked by guard Shane Mello’s steal and layup to cut the deficit to 39-34 with a little over a minute to go, and guard John Marcille (high scorer for the Falcons with 13) grabbing a rebound and nailing a pair of subsequent foul shots to make it 39-36 with just 44 seconds left.
Patrick Pallazi picked up another point from the foul line to make it 39-37 with just 10 seconds on the clock, but the Raiders regained possession and Dalla hit a pair of his own from the charity stripe as the clock wound down.
Cuthbertson praised his team and declared the Falcons’ season a success, despite the early exit from the tourney.
“I don’t think at the start of the season that anyone viewed us as our tier champion, going into the tournament, winning 14 games, being the South Coast Conference sportsmanship award winner. The kids have a lot to be proud of,” he said.
“By every measure it was a success. I just wish we had one more game to play.”
