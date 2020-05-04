As the top two area Hockomock League schools in boys indoor track this past season, Mansfield High and King Philip Regional High put together their fair share of impressive performances.
It should come as no surprise then that the Hornets and Warriors combined to make up nearly half of the 15 elite area athletes selected to The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Boys Indoor Track All-Star Team with three representatives apiece.
Leading the way for King Philip, which trailed only Stoughton for the Hockomock League Championship team title, are a pair of repeat Sun Chronicle track all-stars — Jovan Joseph and Mike Griffin. Joseph, a junior, was the Warriors’ top overall point producer, competing in the hurdles, long jump, 300 meters and 600 meters. He is joined by Griffin, the area’s top distance runner in cross country and track, who wrapped up an outstanding high school career by claiming his fourth straight MIAA Division 2 title in the mile in both indoor and outdoor track. Senior classmate Mike Norberg is KP’s third Sun Chronicle All-Stars for his strong showing in the two-mile, where he won the league crown and placed third at the MIAA Division 2 Championship.
Mansfield, which finished third at the Hockomock Championship, was sparked by three Sun Chronicle All-Stars as well in Andrew Williams, Jack Rivard and Owen Mullahy. Williams, a senior, was the Hornets’ leading scorer, competing in the 55 hurdles, long jump and the high jump. Rivard, a fellow senior captain, was unbeaten in league dual meets this season in the 300 meters while Mullahy, a senior two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star in cross country, led the Hornets’ distance runners in his indoor track debut.
Joining the trios from King Philip and Mansfield are a pair of repeat Seekonk Sun Chronicle All-Stars in Andrew Cabral and Henry Jordan. Cabral, the South Coast Conference’s Most Valuable Performer as a junior, was the MIAA Male Athlete of the Month for March and the MIAA Division 5 state champ in the mile while coming in second in the two-mile. Jordan, who like Cabral is also a multiple Sun Chronicle All-Star in cross country, highlighted his senior campaign by winning the 600 at the SCC Championship and placing third in the 1,000 at the MIAA Div. 5 Championship.
Fellow South Coast Conference school Dighton-Rehoboth also boasts a pair of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in junior Brodie Jacques and senior Jordan Ramos. Jacques was the Falcons’ high-point scorer and the SCC champ in the 55 meters while Ramos captured the 300 meters at the SCC Championship in a school-record time.
Attleboro junior Ethan Crosby and North Attleboro senior Emmett Ruote were among the area’s elite shot putters this season to qualify them for The Sun Chronicle All-Star squad. Crosby qualified for the MIAA All-State Meet in the shot put after placing ninth at the MIAA Division 1 Championship, while Ruote was fifth in the event at the MIAA Division 3 Championship.
Representing Norton High’s perennially powerful track team is junior Paul Wisnaskas, who set school indoor marks in the 55-meter hurdles, long jump and pentathlon. The Sun Chronicle All-Star in outdoor track from last spring was the MIAA Div. 3 pentathlon champ this winter.
Foxboro senior distance runner Ryan Proulx showed a strong finishing kick by being the Warriors’ scoring leader. Proulx went unbeaten in dual meets this season and broke the 15-year old school record in the two-mile at the MIAA Div. 4 Meet where he placed third.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle All-Star Team is Bishop Feehan sophomore sensation Patrick Healey, who makes his Sun Chronicle All-Star debut. The Shamrocks’ distance runner finished fifth at the MIAA Division 3 Championship and took home the 1,000-meter title at the MSTCA Freshman/Sophomore Meet.
