FOXBORO — Adam Addeche and Coonor Noone got the job done on both ends of the field for the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team on Tuesday as the Warriors held off North Attleboro High 7-5 in the season opener for both squads.
Noone scored four goals and had two assists while Addeche stopped 15 shots in goal as the junior goalkeeper saw everything well through traffic and from a variety of distances.
“Adam was just great today,” Foxboro head coach Matt Noone said. “He was seeing it well and getting a good look at it. The defense did a good job of making sure the shots were from the outside. When he’s on, he’s very good. Today he was on and his outlet game was great. He’s a leader and has been playing since he was a freshman. This is his third year seeing this level.
North Attleboro head coach Ryan Izzo said credit is due for Addeche.
“Give full credit to the Foxboro goalie (Addeche), he stood on his head. He played really well,” Izzo said.
With North Attleboro down by two scores late in the match, Matt Noone knew the Rocketeers would be aggressive in attacking the goal.
“Adam stood on his head,” Noone said. “It was, in my opinion, two evenly matched teams. I think Adam played a little better. He was awesome.”
Besides Connor Noone, Tony Sulham added two goals and Jon Sacchetti scored once for Foxboro with Ryan Cotter notching an assist.
Luke Antonetti had three goals for North Attleboro in the Hockomock League loss. In the final minutes, Izzo said the offense stalled and the team that wanted the win more came away with it.
“(Luke) has been fantastic since day one. I fully expected he’d show up today. He had three goals on six shots and that’s outstanding, but one guy can’t win a game,” Izzo said. “It was a tough one because our defense played so well. Our goalie, JT Gallagher, he had 10 saves and played really well. On the offensive end, we were stagnant and it came down to who wanted it more, I think.”
Even with good defense and offense, Matt Noone said there’s still work to be done for a Warriors team that has seen its numbers for players come down this spring.
“We’ve got lots of work to do,” Noone said. “We need to possess the ball better on offense. Defensively, we’ll be able to get stops.
“We’re trying to put our best players on the field, we don’t have a lot of depth,” Noone added. ”We’ve got very good leadership, the guys have been playing since they were freshmen. The good news for us is the system is the same.”
Foxboro next is at Taunton Thursday while North Attleboro will be at King Philip.
