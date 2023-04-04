FOXBORO — Adam Addeche and Coonor Noone got the job done on both ends of the field for the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team on Tuesday as the Warriors held off North Attleboro High 7-5 in the season opener for both squads.

Noone scored four goals and had two assists while Addeche stopped 15 shots in goal as the junior goalkeeper saw everything well through traffic and from a variety of distances.

