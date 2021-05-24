NORTH ATTLEBORO — Junior Matt Antonetti accounted for 10 goals as the North Attleboro High boys’ lacrosse team posted an 18-10 victory over Attleboro High Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Connor Rupert and Jack Regan each tallied three times for the Rocketeers (5-2), while Clay Billingkoff added six assists.
Attleboro, which trailed 13-4 halftime, was sparked by four goals by Carter Shelton. Dan White and Keigan Conley each had two goals, while Seth LaPlace and Ryan Betts each had one.
North Attleboro has a Wednesday match at home with Canton, while Attleboro (2-4) visits Mansfield.
Cohasset 7, Foxboro 6 (OT)
FOXBORO — The Warriors owned a 6-4 lead with four minutes remaining in the non-league match before losing in overtime. Lincoln Moore totaled two goals and one assist for Foxboro.
Jack Avery and Nick Penders each added a goal, while Adam Addeche kept Foxboro competitive with a 13-save performance in goal. The Warriors (6-2) host Stoughton Wednesday.
Sharon 9, King Philip 8
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were limited to three second-half goals in the Hockomock League loss. The match was tied at 5-all at halftime.
King Philip goalie James Boldy turned in a 18-save performance while Sean Crowther scored three goals and Noah Minkwitz two for KP (5-3). Sam Mattson added one goal and one assist. The Warriors host Milford Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Tri-County 13, Upper Cape Reg. 4
BOURNE — Brody Dalzell, Derek McLeod and Tyler Pimental each scored three goals for the Cougars, who scored three goals in each of the first three periods and held a 6-3 lead at halftime.
T.J. Sedam was strong defensively, while also having two goals for the Cougars. Tri-County hosts Bristol-Plymouth Wednesday.
Seekonk 6, Gr. New Bedford Voke 3
NEW BEDFORD — The Warriors notched their first-ever program win and presented new head coach Zach George with his first South Coast Conference victory.
Caleb Steele scored two goals for Seekonk, which held a 4-0 halftime lead. Goalie Keigan Fitzpatrick totaled 11 saves in goal. The Warriors host Apponequet Friday.
Mansfield 15, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — The Hornets displayed team balance all over the field and on the scoresheet in winning the Hockomock League match. The Hornets (2-5) owned a 9-0 halftime lead. The lone goal that netminder Ryan DeGirolamo surrendered was on a man-up situation. The Hornets host Attleboro Wednesday.
