The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its boys lacrosse playoff field for all divisions on Friday with six area teams making the postseason.
In Division 1, No. 22 Bishop Feehan will face No. 11 Natick. In Division 2, No. 8 North Attleboro is scheduled to play No. 25 Canton. Both games are non-preliminary games and will be played in the first round
Also in Division 2, a clash of area and Hockomock League schools will take place with No. 9 King Philip taking on No. 24 Mansfield in the first round.
In Division 3, No. 5 Foxboro awaits the match between No. 28 Bishop Fenwick and No. 37 Southeastern Regional in the preliminary around. Also in Division 3, No. 31 Dighton-Rehoboth will play No. 12 Famouth, in the first round.
Time and dates for games are to be determined. The team with the lower numbered seed will host each respective game.