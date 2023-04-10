ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys lacrosse team dominated Taunton High on Monday afternoon, winning 17-2.
The Bombardiers bolted to a 14-1 lead by halftime to pick up their first win of the season.
Attleboro was led by Jack DeLiddo’s five goals and Carter Shelton’s four. Cole McKenna and Landon Vieera each had two goals in the rout.
Attleboro’s Harry Wheaton (eight saves) and Ethan Avellar (three saves) shared duties in goal.
The Bombardiers (1-2) are next at Bellingham on Tuesday.
WRENTHAM — Connor Noone scored five goals and had one assist while Jon Sachetti scored three goals as King Philip took the Hockomock League win.
Adam Addeche had 17 saves in net for King Philip. Foxboro (2-1), next plays Attleboro on Wednesday.
SHARON — Mansfield trailed for the first three quarters but rallied late to pull out the road win.
Sharon led 3-0 after the first quarter and 5-4 at halftime. The Hornets trailed 6-4 entering the final quarter before outscoring the Eagles 7-3 in the final frame.
Nico Smith was strong at faceoff and Mansfield received key goals from Cody Gordon, Tommy Smith and Drew Sacco, who led the attac, with three goals and two assists.
Mansfield (3-2) plays North Attleboro on Wednesday.